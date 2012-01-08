Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2012
Season 2012
One Piece
16+
Title
#530 - #578
Season premiere
8 January 2012
Production year
2012
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
20 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
The King of The Fishman Island!, Neptune, The God Of The Sea!
Season 2012
Episode 1
8 January 2012
The Ryugu Palace! Taken By The Shark That They Saved!
Season 2012
Episode 2
15 January 2012
A Coward and a Crybaby! The Princess in the Hard Shell Tower
Season 2012
Episode 3
22 January 2012
It's An Emergency! The Ryugu Palace Is Occupied!
Season 2012
Episode 4
29 January 2012
The Ryugu Palace In Shock! The Kidnapping Of Shirahoshi!
Season 2012
Episode 5
5 February 2012
Hordy's Onslaught! The Retaliatory Plan Set into Motion!
Season 2012
Episode 6
12 February 2012
The Battle In The Ryugu Palace! Zoro Vs. Hordy!
Season 2012
Episode 7
19 February 2012
Keep Shirahoshi Safe! Decken Close Behind!
Season 2012
Episode 8
26 February 2012
The Crew Falls?! Hody Conquers Ryuuguu Palace
Season 2012
Episode 9
4 March 2012
The Haunting Ties! Nami And The Fishmen Pirates!
Season 2012
Episode 10
18 March 2012
A Hero Who Freed The Slaves! An Adventurer Tiger!
Season 2012
Episode 11
25 March 2012
Kizaru Appears! A Trap To Catch Tiger!
Season 2012
Episode 12
1 April 2012
Toriko x One Piece Special: Team Formation! Save Chopper!
Season 2012
Episode 13
8 April 2012
The Death Of The Hero! A Shocking Truth Of Tiger!
Season 2012
Episode 14
15 April 2012
The Sun Pirates Split! Jimbe Vs. Arlong!
Season 2012
Episode 15
22 April 2012
Shaking Fishman Island! A Celestial Dragon Drifts In!
Season 2012
Episode 16
29 April 2012
A Sudden Tragedy! A Gunshot Shuts Down The Future!
Season 2012
Episode 17
6 May 2012
Back To The Present! Hordy Makes A Move!
Season 2012
Episode 18
13 May 2012
The Kingdom In Shock! An Order to Execute Neptune Issued!
Season 2012
Episode 19
20 May 2012
A Rift Opens Up! Luffy Vs. Jimbei!
Season 2012
Episode 20
27 May 2012
Something Has Happened To Hordy! The True Power Of The Evil Drug!
Season 2012
Episode 21
3 June 2012
The Battle Is On! At Conchcorde Plaza!
Season 2012
Episode 22
10 June 2012
A Surprising Confession! The Truth Behind The Assassination Of Otohime!
Season 2012
Episode 23
17 June 2012
Shirahoshi's Tears! Luffy Finally Shows Up!
Season 2012
Episode 24
24 June 2012
A Big Clash! The Straw Hats Vs. A Hundered Thousand Enemies!
Season 2012
Episode 25
1 July 2012
Deadly Attacks! Zoro And Sanji Join The Battle!
Season 2012
Episode 26
8 July 2012
Unveiled! The Secret Weapons Of The Sunny!
Season 2012
Episode 27
15 July 2012
Iron Pirate! Here Comes General Franky!
Season 2012
Episode 28
29 July 2012
The Noah Closing In! The Fishman Island Facing Destruction!
Season 2012
Episode 29
5 August 2012
Hurry Up Luffy! Shirahoshi's Life In Jeopardy!
Season 2012
Episode 30
12 August 2012
The Fierce Fight Begins! Luffy Vs. Hordy!
Season 2012
Episode 31
19 August 2012
A Massive Confused Fight! The Straw Hats Vs. The New Fishmen Pirates!
Season 2012
Episode 32
26 August 2012
Luffy Loses The Fight! Hordy's Long-Awaited Revenge!
Season 2012
Episode 33
2 September 2012
A Shocking Fact! The True Identity Of Hordy!
Season 2012
Episode 34
9 September 2012
Back To Zero! Ernest Wishes For Luffy!
Season 2012
Episode 35
16 September 2012
Luffy's All Out Attack! Red Hawk Blasts!
Season 2012
Episode 36
23 September 2012
Coming To An End! The Final Decisive Battle Against Hordy!
Season 2012
Episode 37
30 September 2012
Stop Noah! Desperate Elephant Gatling!
Season 2012
Episode 38
7 October 2012
To The Future! The Path To The Sun!
Season 2012
Episode 39
14 October 2012
The Secret Revealed! The Truth About The Ancient Weapon!
Season 2012
Episode 40
21 October 2012
The Straw Hat's Stunned! The New Fleet Admiral Of The Navy!
Season 2012
Episode 41
28 October 2012
She Loves Sweets! Big Mom Of The Four Emporers!
Season 2012
Episode 42
4 November 2012
Many Problems Lie Ahead! A Trap Awaiting In The New World!
Season 2012
Episode 43
11 November 2012
Finally Time To Go! Goodbye Fishman Island!
Season 2012
Episode 44
20 November 2012
To the New World! Heading For The Ultimate Sea!
Season 2012
Episode 45
25 November 2012
Z's Ambition Arc - The Little Giant Lily!
Season 2012
Episode 46
2 December 2012
Z's Ambition Arc - Introduction of the Mystery of the Strongest Army Corps!
Season 2012
Episode 47
9 December 2012
Z's Ambition Arc - A Desperate Big Escape Strategy!
Season 2012
Episode 48
16 December 2012
Z's Ambition Arc - Luffy vs. Shuzo!
Season 2012
Episode 49
23 December 2012
