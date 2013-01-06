Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2013
One Piece
16+
Title
#579 - #626
Season premiere
6 January 2013
Production year
2013
Number of episodes
48
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
Arriving! A Burning Island - Punk Hazard!
Season 2013
Episode 1
6 January 2013
A Battle In The Heat! Luffy Vs. The Giant Dragon!
Season 2013
Episode 2
13 January 2013
The Straw Hats Stunned! Enter: A Samaura's Horrifying Severed Head!
Season 2013
Episode 3
20 January 2013
Startling! The Secret of the Island is Finally Revealed!
Season 2013
Episode 4
27 January 2013
Save the Children! The Straw Hats Start To Fight!
Season 2013
Episode 5
3 February 2013
A Swordplay Showdown! Brook Vs. The Mysterious Torso Samurai!
Season 2013
Episode 6
10 February 2013
The Warlord! Trafalgar Law!
Season 2013
Episode 7
17 February 2013
In A Real Pinch! Luffy Sinks Into The Ice-Cold Lake!
Season 2013
Episode 8
3 March 2013
A Collision! Law vs. Vice Admiral Smoker!
Season 2013
Episode 9
17 March 2013
Meeting Again After Two Years! Luffy and Law!
Season 2013
Episode 10
24 March 2013
The Worst In The World! A Scientist Of Terror - Caesar!
Season 2013
Episode 11
31 March 2013
History's Strongest Collaboration! Vs. Glutton of the Sea!
Season 2013
Episode 12
7 April 2013
Chopper's Fury! The Master's Inhumane Experiment!
Season 2013
Episode 13
14 April 2013
To Annihlate The Straw Hats! Legendary Assassins Descend!
Season 2013
Episode 14
21 April 2013
Save Nami! Luffy's Fight On The Snow-Capped Mountains!
Season 2013
Episode 15
28 April 2013
Formation! The Pirate Alliance Luffy-Law!
Season 2013
Episode 16
5 May 2013
Capture M! The Pirate Alliances's Operation Launches!
Season 2013
Episode 17
12 May 2013
On The Verge Of Annihilation! A Deadly Monster Comes Flying In!
Season 2013
Episode 18
19 May 2013
An Intense Battle! Caesar Exercises His True Power!
Season 2013
Episode 19
26 May 2013
A Samurai Who Can Cut Fire! Foxfire Kin'Emon!
Season 2013
Episode 20
2 June 2013
Shock! Identity of Vergo, the Mysterious Man
Season 2013
Episode 21
9 June 2013
Save The Children! The Master's Evil Hands Close In!
Season 2013
Episode 22
16 June 2013
Shaking Up The New World! Caesar's Horrendous Experiment!
Season 2013
Episode 23
23 June 2013
The Deadliest Weapon of Mass Destruction in History! Land Of The Dead!
Season 2013
Episode 24
30 June 2013
The Counterattack Begins! Luffy and Law's Great Escape
Season 2013
Episode 25
7 July 2013
Get To Building R! The Pirate Alliance's Great Advance!
Season 2013
Episode 26
14 July 2013
Tashigi's Tears! G5's Desperate Breakthrough Plan!
Season 2013
Episode 27
21 July 2013
The Treacherous Vice Admiral! Demon Bamboo Vergo!
Season 2013
Episode 28
28 July 2013
A Fierce Battle Gets Heated! Luffy vs. Caesar!
Season 2013
Episode 29
11 August 2013
The Mastermind in the Shadows! Doflamingo Moves!
Season 2013
Episode 30
18 August 2013
Luffy Dies from Exposure?! The Spine-chilling Snow Woman Monet!
Season 2013
Episode 31
25 August 2013
Fist Fight! Two Vice Admirals Fight
Season 2013
Episode 32
1 September 2013
The Small Dragon! Momonosuke Appears
Season 2013
Episode 33
8 September 2013
Deadly Combat in Snowstorm The Straw Hats vs. the Snow Woman
Season 2013
Episode 34
15 September 2013
Showing Off His Techniques! Zoro's Formidable One-Sword Style!
Season 2013
Episode 35
24 September 2013
I'll Protect My Friends! Mocha's Desperate Escape
Season 2013
Episode 36
29 September 2013
Brownbeard's In Grief! Luffy Lands A Furious Blow!
Season 2013
Episode 37
6 October 2013
A Surprising Outcome! White Hunter vs. Vergo!
Season 2013
Episode 38
13 October 2013
Caesar Defeat! The Powerful Grizzly Magnum!
Season 2013
Episode 39
20 October 2013
Raid! An Assassin From Dressrosa!
Season 2013
Episode 40
27 October 2013
Runninng Wild! Invincible General Franky!
Season 2013
Episode 41
3 November 2013
A Critical Situation! Punk Hazard Explodes!
Season 2013
Episode 42
10 November 2013
Capture Caesar! General Cannon Blast's!
Season 2013
Episode 43
17 November 2013
A Touching Reunion! Momonosuke and Kin'emon!
Season 2013
Episode 44
24 November 2013
Regretful Departure - Leaving Punk Hazard
Season 2013
Episode 45
1 December 2013
G-5's Annihilation! Doflamingo's Assault!
Season 2013
Episode 46
8 December 2013
Tension! Aokiji vs. Doflamingo
Season 2013
Episode 47
15 December 2013
Caesar has Disappeared! The Pirate Alliance Sallies
Season 2013
Episode 48
22 December 2013
