One Piece 1999, season 2004
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Q&A
Season 2004
One Piece
16+
Title
#176 - #214
Season premiere
4 January 2004
Production year
2004
Number of episodes
39
Runtime
16 hours 15 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
Season 2026
Climb Giant Jack! Deadly Combat in the Upper Ruins
Season 2004
Episode 1
4 January 2004
Ultimate Test of the Ordeal of Iron! The White-Barbed Death Match!!
Season 2004
Episode 2
18 January 2004
Gushing Blade Attack! Pirate Zoro vs Shinto Priest Ohm!!
Season 2004
Episode 3
25 January 2004
The Upper Ruins Crumble! The Quintet Finale!!
Season 2004
Episode 4
1 February 2004
Battle in the Ancient Ruins! God Enel's Desire!!
Season 2004
Episode 5
8 February 2004
Ambitions of Fairy Vearth - The Ark, Maxim!!
Season 2004
Episode 6
15 February 2004
Finally Clashing! Pirate Luffy vs God Enel!!
Season 2004
Episode 7
22 February 2004
Maxim Rises! The Start of Deathpiea!!
Season 2004
Episode 8
29 February 2004
Luffy's Fall! God's Judgement and Nami's Desire!!
Season 2004
Episode 9
7 March 2004
Two People Awaken! A Rescue in Front of Burning Love!!
Season 2004
Episode 10
14 March 2004
Capriccio to Destruction! The Impending Doom of Sky Island!!
Season 2004
Episode 11
21 March 2004
Guidance from the Sound of a Bell! The Great Warrior and Tales of an Explorer
Season 2004
Episode 12
28 March 2004
Released from Disgrace! The Tears of the Great Warrior!!
Season 2004
Episode 13
28 March 2004
Eternal Friendship! The Bell of Oath Echoes Throughout the Giant Ocean!!
Season 2004
Episode 14
4 April 2004
The Destruction of Angel Island! Terror of The Descending Raigou!!
Season 2004
Episode 15
25 April 2004
Chop Down Giant Jack! The Last Hope of Escaping
Season 2004
Episode 16
2 May 2004
The Miracle in God's Country! A Love Song Heard by Angels
Season 2004
Episode 17
9 May 2004
The Battle Ends! Proud Fantasia Echoes Far!
Season 2004
Episode 18
23 May 2004
I Have Come Here! The Weaving of the Poneglyphs
Season 2004
Episode 19
6 June 2004
Now Heading Towards the Blue Sea! Memories of an Interwoven Finale
Season 2004
Episode 20
13 June 2004
Emergency Announcement! An Infamous Pirate Ship has Invaded!
Season 2004
Episode 21
20 June 2004
Sanji the Chef! Demonstrating True Pride at the Marine Mess Hall!
Season 2004
Episode 22
27 June 2004
Zoro's Imprisonment and Chopper's Emergency Operation!
Season 2004
Episode 23
11 July 2004
The Marine Search Party Draws Near! Another of the Crew is Captured!
Season 2004
Episode 24
18 July 2004
Luffy and Sanji's Determination! The Great Escape Plan!
Season 2004
Episode 25
8 August 2004
The Squadron of Burning Souls Attack! Battle on the Bridge!
Season 2004
Episode 26
5 September 2004
Breaking Through Enemy Lines! The Rescue of the Going Merry!
Season 2004
Episode 27
12 September 2004
The Pirate Ship Disappears! Stronghold Battle, Round 2
Season 2004
Episode 28
19 September 2004
Operation Gold Recovery and Operation Waver Retrieval!
Season 2004
Episode 29
3 October 2004
The Pirate Round-Up Plan! Jonathon's Secret Winning Strategy!
Season 2004
Episode 30
3 October 2004
So Long, Marine Base! The Final Battle for Freedom
Season 2004
Episode 31
10 October 2004
Big Adventure in Long Ring Long Land
Season 2004
Episode 32
31 October 2004
The Foxy Pirate Crew and the Davy Back!
Season 2004
Episode 33
7 November 2004
Round 1! One Lap of the Donut Race
Season 2004
Episode 34
14 November 2004
Foxy the Silver Fox! A Violent Interference
Season 2004
Episode 35
21 November 2004
Round 2! Shoot into the Groggy Ring!
Season 2004
Episode 36
28 November 2004
Rapid-Fire Red Cards! Groggy Ring
Season 2004
Episode 37
5 December 2004
Round 3! Round and Round Roller Race!
Season 2004
Episode 38
12 December 2004
Burning Roller Race! Dash into the Final Round!
Season 2004
Episode 39
19 December 2004
TV series release schedule
