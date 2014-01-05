Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2014
One Piece
16+
Title
#627 - #676
Season premiere
5 January 2014
Production year
2014
Number of episodes
50
Runtime
20 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
Luffy Dies in the Sea!? The Collapse of the Pirate Alliance
Season 2014
Episode 1
5 January 2014
A Major Turnaround! Luffy's Angry Iron Fist Strikes!
Season 2014
Episode 2
12 January 2014
Startling! The Big News Shakes Up The New World!
Season 2014
Episode 3
19 January 2014
Adventure! The Country of Love and Passion, Dressrosa
Season 2014
Episode 4
26 January 2014
Swirling Madness - Corrida Colosseum
Season 2014
Episode 5
2 February 2014
Dangerous Love - Dancing Girl Violet
Season 2014
Episode 6
9 February 2014
A Formidable, Unknown Warrior! Here Comes Lucy!
Season 2014
Episode 7
16 February 2014
The Pirate Prince Cavendish
Season 2014
Episode 8
23 February 2014
The Fated Reunion - Bellamy the Hyena
Season 2014
Episode 9
2 March 2014
Supernova! Bartolomeo the Cannibal
Season 2014
Episode 10
16 March 2014
Rivalry of Warriors! B Block on Fire!
Season 2014
Episode 11
23 March 2014
One-hit Knockout! The Astounding King Punch
Season 2014
Episode 12
30 March 2014
Fighting Fish Attack! Break through the Iron Bridge of Death
Season 2014
Episode 13
6 April 2014
Adventure! The Island of Fairies, Green Bit
Season 2014
Episode 14
13 April 2014
The Unknown World - Tontatta Kingdom
Season 2014
Episode 15
20 April 2014
Scheme of the Century - Doflamingo Gets Moving
Season 2014
Episode 16
27 April 2014
Heaven and Earth Shakes! The True Power of Admiral Fujitora
Season 2014
Episode 17
4 May 2014
A Blow of Anger! A Giant vs. Lucy!
Season 2014
Episode 18
11 May 2014
The Destructive Cannon Explodes! A Close Call for Lucy
Season 2014
Episode 19
18 May 2014
The Legendary Pirate - Boss Chinjao
Season 2014
Episode 20
25 May 2014
Light and Shadow - The Darkness Lurking in Dressrosa!
Season 2014
Episode 21
1 June 2014
Sortie - The Legendary Hero, Usoland
Season 2014
Episode 22
8 June 2014
The Fierce Battle's Conclusion - Lucy vs. Chinjao
Season 2014
Episode 23
15 June 2014
Luffy and the Fated Gladiator Rebecca
Season 2014
Episode 24
22 June 2014
Protect Her 'til the End! Rebecca and the Toy Soldier
Season 2014
Episode 25
29 June 2014
Final Battleground - D Block Battle Begins
Season 2014
Episode 26
6 July 2014
A Decisive Battle! Giolla vs. the Straw Hats
Season 2014
Episode 27
13 July 2014
Blade of Beauty! Cavendish of the White Horse
Season 2014
Episode 28
20 July 2014
The Great Clash! Sanji vs. Doflamingo
Season 2014
Episode 29
3 August 2014
Rebecca's Sword of Death! Backwater Sword Dance
Season 2014
Episode 30
10 August 2014
The Strongest Warrior! Logan vs. Rebecca
Season 2014
Episode 31
17 August 2014
Shock! The Toy Soldier's True Identity
Season 2014
Episode 32
24 August 2014
A Chilling Past! The Secret Behind Dressrosa
Season 2014
Episode 33
31 August 2014
Nightmare! That One Tragic Evening in Dressrosa
Season 2014
Episode 34
7 September 2014
A Showdown Between the Warlords! Law vs. Doflamingo!
Season 2014
Episode 35
14 September 2014
Two Great Forces Face-off! Straw Hat and Heavenly Yaksha
Season 2014
Episode 36
21 September 2014
Luffy, Startled - The Man Who Will Inherit Ace's Will
Season 2014
Episode 37
28 September 2014
Operation SOP Starts - Usoland Charges Forth
Season 2014
Episode 38
5 October 2014
A Burning Passion! Rebecca vs. Suleiman!
Season 2014
Episode 39
12 October 2014
Winner Decided!? The End to the D-Block Bash
Season 2014
Episode 40
19 October 2014
The Admiral's Decision! Fujitora vs. Doflamingo!
Season 2014
Episode 41
26 October 2014
The Final Round Starts - Diamante the Hero Shows Up
Season 2014
Episode 42
2 November 2014
The Castle Moves! Elite Officer Pica Emerges
Season 2014
Episode 43
9 November 2014
Dragon Claw Strikes! Lucy's Intimidating Attack!
Season 2014
Episode 44
16 November 2014
Defeat Sugar - The Dwarf Soldiers Charge In!
Season 2014
Episode 45
23 November 2014
The Last Light - The Secret of Our Captain!
Season 2014
Episode 46
30 November 2014
The Rupture Human - Gladius' Big Explosion!
Season 2014
Episode 47
7 December 2014
A Liar! Usoland on the Run!
Season 2014
Episode 48
14 December 2014
A Fateful Encounter – Kyros and King Riku
Season 2014
Episode 49
21 December 2014
Operation Failed! Hero Usoland Dies!?
Season 2014
Episode 50
28 December 2014
