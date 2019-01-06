Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
One Piece 1999, season 2019
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2019
One Piece
16+
Title
#867 - #915
Season premiere
6 January 2019
Production year
2019
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
20 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
Lurking in the Darkness! An Assassin Targeting Luffy!
Season 2019
Episode 1
6 January 2019
A Man's Resolution - Katakuri's Life Risking Great Match
Season 2019
Episode 2
13 January 2019
Wake Up - To Cross Over the Strongest Kenbunshoku
Season 2019
Episode 3
20 January 2019
A Fist of Divine Speed! Another Gear Four Application Activated!
Season 2019
Episode 4
27 January 2019
Finally, It's Over! The Climax of the Intense Fight against Katakuri!
Season 2019
Episode 5
3 February 2019
A Desperate Situation - The Iron-Tight Entrapment of Luffy!
Season 2019
Episode 6
10 February 2019
Pulling Back from the Brink! The Formidable Reinforcements - Germa!
Season 2019
Episode 7
17 February 2019
The Last Hope! The Sun Pirates Emerge!
Season 2019
Episode 8
24 February 2019
A Captivating Flavor! Sanji's Cake of Happiness!
Season 2019
Episode 9
3 March 2019
The Man of Humanity and Justice! Jimbei, a Desperate Massive Ocean Current
Season 2019
Episode 10
17 March 2019
The Parting Time! Pudding's Last Wish!
Season 2019
Episode 11
24 March 2019
The World is Stunned! The Fifth Emperor of the Sea Emerges!
Season 2019
Episode 12
31 March 2019
To the Reverie! The Straw Hats' Sworn Allies Come Together!
Season 2019
Episode 13
7 April 2019
Sabo Goes into Action! All the Captains of the Revolutionary Army Appear!
Season 2019
Episode 14
14 April 2019
Going into Action! The Implacable New Admiral of the Fleet - Sakazuki!
Season 2019
Episode 15
21 April 2019
The Summit War - Pirate King's Inherited Will
Season 2019
Episode 16
28 April 2019
One Step Ahead of the Dream - Shirahoshi's Path to the Sun!
Season 2019
Episode 17
5 May 2019
I Miss Him! Vivi and Rebecca's Sentiments!
Season 2019
Episode 18
12 May 2019
In the Dark Recesses of the Holyland! A Mysterious Giant Straw Hat!
Season 2019
Episode 19
19 May 2019
The Holyland in Tumult! The Targeted Princess Shirahoshi!
Season 2019
Episode 20
26 May 2019
An Explosive Situation! Two Emperors of the Sea Going After Luffy!
Season 2019
Episode 21
2 June 2019
Sabo Enraged! The Tragedy of the Revolutionary Army Officer Kuma!
Season 2019
Episode 22
9 June 2019
Finally, It Starts! The Conspiracy-filled Reverie!
Season 2019
Episode 23
16 June 2019
Marco! The Keeper of Whitebeard's Last Memento!
Season 2019
Episode 24
23 June 2019
Climbing Up a Waterfall! A Great Journey Through the Land of Wano's Sea Zone!
Season 2019
Episode 25
30 June 2019
The Land of Wano! To the Samurai Country where Cherry Blossoms Flutter!
Season 2019
Episode 26
7 July 2019
Otama Appears! Luffy vs. Kaido's Army!
Season 2019
Episode 27
14 July 2019
He'll Come! The Legend of Ace in the Land of Wano!
Season 2019
Episode 28
21 July 2019
Side Story! The World's Greatest Bounty Hunter, Cidre!
Season 2019
Episode 29
28 July 2019
Side Story! Clash! Luffy vs. the King of Carbonation!
Season 2019
Episode 30
4 August 2019
Save Otama! Straw Hat, Bounding through the Wasteland!
Season 2019
Episode 31
11 August 2019
The Headliner! Hawkings the Magician Appears!
Season 2019
Episode 32
18 August 2019
Defeat is Inevitable! The Strawman's Fierce Attack!
Season 2019
Episode 33
25 August 2019
The Greatest Day of My Life! Otama and Her Sweet Red-bean Soup!
Season 2019
Episode 34
1 September 2019
Charging into the Enemy's Territory! Bakura Town - Where Officials Thrive!
Season 2019
Episode 35
8 September 2019
The Yokozuna Appears! The Invincible Urashima Goes After Okiku!
Season 2019
Episode 36
15 September 2019
A Climatic Sumo Battle! Straw Hat vs. the Strongest Ever Yokozuna!
Season 2019
Episode 37
22 September 2019
Luffy Rages! Rescue Otama from Danger!
Season 2019
Episode 38
29 September 2019
Taking Back Otama! A Fierce Fight Against Holdem!
Season 2019
Episode 39
6 October 2019
Duel! The Magician and the Surgeon of Death!
Season 2019
Episode 40
13 October 2019
Romance Dawn
Season 2019
Episode 41
20 October 2019
The Coming of the Treasure Ship! Luffytaro Returns the Favor!
Season 2019
Episode 42
27 October 2019
Mysterious Grave Markers! A Reunion at the Ruins of Oden Castle!
Season 2019
Episode 43
10 November 2019
A Legendary Samurai! The Man Who Roger Admired!
Season 2019
Episode 44
17 November 2019
Bringing Down the Emperor of the Sea! A Secret Raid Operation Begins!
Season 2019
Episode 45
24 November 2019
The Strongest Man in the World! Shutenmaru, the Thieves Brigade Chief!
Season 2019
Episode 46
1 December 2019
Everyone is Annihilated! Kaido's Furious Blast Breath!
Season 2019
Episode 47
8 December 2019
Finally Clashing! The Ferocious Luffy vs. Kaido!
Season 2019
Episode 48
15 December 2019
Destructive! One Shot, One Kill - Thunder Bagua!
Season 2019
Episode 49
22 December 2019
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree