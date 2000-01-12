Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2000
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Q&A
Season 2000
One Piece
16+
Title
#9 - #52
Season premiere
12 January 2000
Production year
2000
Number of episodes
44
Runtime
18 hours 20 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
The Honorable Liar? Captain Usopp!
Season 2000
Episode 1
12 January 2000
The Weirdest Guy Ever! Jango the Hypnotist!
Season 2000
Episode 2
19 January 2000
Expose the Plot! Pirate Butler, Captain Kuro!
Season 2000
Episode 3
26 January 2000
Clash with the Black Cat Pirates! The Great Battle on the Slope!
Season 2000
Episode 4
2 February 2000
The Terrifying Duo! Meowban Brothers vs. Zoro!
Season 2000
Episode 5
9 February 2000
Luffy Back in Action! Miss Kaya's Desperate Resistance!
Season 2000
Episode 6
16 February 2000
Beat Kuro! Usopp the Man's Tearful Resolve!
Season 2000
Episode 7
23 February 2000
Protect Kaya! The Usopp Pirates' Great Efforts!
Season 2000
Episode 8
1 March 2000
Anger Explosion! Kuro vs. Luffy! How it Ends!
Season 2000
Episode 9
8 March 2000
You're the Weird Creature! Gaimon and His Strange Friends!
Season 2000
Episode 10
15 March 2000
The Three-Sword Style's Past! Zoro and Kuina's Vow!
Season 2000
Episode 11
22 March 2000
Famous Cook! Sanji of the Sea Restaurant!
Season 2000
Episode 12
12 April 2000
Unwelcome Customer! Sanji's Food and Ghin's Debt!
Season 2000
Episode 13
12 April 2000
The Strongest Pirate Fleet! Commodore Don Krieg!
Season 2000
Episode 14
26 April 2000
Protect Baratie! The Great Pirate, Red Foot Zeff!
Season 2000
Episode 15
3 May 2000
Hawk-Eye Mihawk! The Great Swordsman Zoro Falls At Sea!
Season 2000
Episode 16
10 May 2000
The Deadly Foot Technique Bursts Forth! Sanji vs. The Invincible Pearl!
Season 2000
Episode 17
17 May 2000
Zeff and Sanji's Dream! The Illusory All Blue!
Season 2000
Episode 18
24 May 2000
The Coldhearted Devil-man. Gin, the Pirate Fleet Battle Commander
Season 2000
Episode 19
31 May 2000
I Won't Die! Conclusion: Luffy vs. Krieg
Season 2000
Episode 20
7 June 2000
Outcome of a Deadly Battle! The Spear Inside!
Season 2000
Episode 21
21 June 2000
Departure! Sea Chef and Luffy Travel Together!
Season 2000
Episode 22
28 June 2000
The Most Wicked Man of East Blue, Fishman Pirate Arlong
Season 2000
Episode 23
12 July 2000
The Witch of Cocoyashi Village, Arlong's Female Officer
Season 2000
Episode 24
19 July 2000
Usopp Dead?! When is Luffy Going to Make Landfall?!
Season 2000
Episode 25
19 July 2000
Reunited! Usopp Tells Nami's True Story
Season 2000
Episode 26
26 July 2000
The Hidden Past! Female Fighter Bellemere!
Season 2000
Episode 27
2 August 2000
Survive! The Mother Bellemere and Nami's Family!
Season 2000
Episode 28
9 August 2000
Luffy Stands Up! End of a Broken Promise!
Season 2000
Episode 29
16 August 2000
Luffy in Trouble! Fishmen vs. Luffy Pirates!
Season 2000
Episode 30
23 August 2000
Luffy Drowning! Zoro vs. Octopus Hatchan!
Season 2000
Episode 31
30 August 2000
Proud, Tall Warriors! Dramatic Battle of Sanji and Usopp!
Season 2000
Episode 32
6 September 2000
Luffy's Best! Nami's Courage and the Straw Hat
Season 2000
Episode 33
13 September 2000
Bursting Out! Fishman Arlong, Fearsome Attack From The Sea!
Season 2000
Episode 34
27 September 2000
End of the Fishman Empire! Nami's My Friend!
Season 2000
Episode 35
27 September 2000
Setting Out with a Smile! Farewell, Hometown Cocoyashi Village!
Season 2000
Episode 36
11 October 2000
Bounty! Straw Hat Luffy Becomes World Famous!
Season 2000
Episode 37
25 October 2000
Following the Straw Hat! Little Buggy's Big Adventure
Season 2000
Episode 38
1 November 2000
You've Been Waiting For It! The Return of Captain Buggy!
Season 2000
Episode 39
8 November 2000
The Town of the Beginning and the End - Arrival at Loguetown
Season 2000
Episode 40
22 November 2000
Sandai Kitetsu and Yubashiri! Zoro's New Swords, and the Female Sergeant Major
Season 2000
Episode 41
22 November 2000
Usopp vs. Daddy The Father! Showdown at High Noon!
Season 2000
Episode 42
29 November 2000
A Burning Culinary Battle? Sanji vs. The Gorgeous Chef
Season 2000
Episode 43
6 December 2000
Buggy's Revenge! The Man who Smiles at the Execution Platform!
Season 2000
Episode 44
13 December 2000
