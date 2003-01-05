Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Release schedule
Ratings
Film lists
One Piece 1999, season 2003
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Q&A
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2003
One Piece
16+
Title
#139 - #175
Season premiere
5 January 2003
Production year
2003
Number of episodes
37
Runtime
15 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
9.2
Rate
15
votes
9
IMDb
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
Season 2026
Legend of the Rainbow Mist! Ruluka Island and the Old Man Henzo
Season 2003
Episode 1
5 January 2003
Inhabitants of Neverland! The Pumpkin Pirates!
Season 2003
Episode 2
12 January 2003
A Longing for Home! The Inescapable Pirate Graveyard!
Season 2003
Episode 3
19 January 2003
Frantic Struggle! Whetton's Plans and the Rainbow Tower
Season 2003
Episode 4
26 January 2003
And Then the Legend Begins! To the End of the Rainbow
Season 2003
Episode 5
2 February 2003
The Log is Taken! Salvage King, Masira!
Season 2003
Episode 6
9 February 2003
Monsters Appear! Don't Touch the Whitebeard Pirates
Season 2003
Episode 7
16 February 2003
Stop Dreaming! The City of Ridicule, Mock Town!
Season 2003
Episode 8
23 February 2003
A Pirate's Height! The Man who Talks of Dreams and the King of Underwater Exploration
Season 2003
Episode 9
9 March 2003
The Legendary Family! 'Liar Norland'
Season 2003
Episode 10
16 March 2003
Hard Turn to the Clouds! Find the Southbird!
Season 2003
Episode 11
23 March 2003
Dreams Don't Come True!? Bellamy vs. The Saruyama Alliance
Season 2003
Episode 12
13 April 2003
The 100 Million Man! The World's Greatest Authority and the Pirate Blackbeard
Season 2003
Episode 13
20 April 2003
Sail into the Sky! Ride the Knock-Up Stream
Season 2003
Episode 14
27 April 2003
This is the Sea of the Sky! The Knight of the Sky and Heaven's Gate
Season 2003
Episode 15
4 May 2003
Godland Skypiea! The Angels Of the Cloud Beach
Season 2003
Episode 16
11 May 2003
Forbidden Sacred Ground! The Island Where God Resides and Heaven's Judgement!
Season 2003
Episode 17
18 May 2003
Already Criminals?! Skypiea's Upholder of the Law!
Season 2003
Episode 18
25 May 2003
Is Escape Possible?!? God's Challenge is Set in Motion
Season 2003
Episode 19
15 June 2003
Trap on Lovely Street! Almighty God Enel
Season 2003
Episode 20
22 June 2003
Go Forth, Little Crow! To the Sacrificial Altar
Season 2003
Episode 21
6 July 2003
10 Percent Survival Rate! Satori, the Mantra Master!
Season 2003
Episode 22
13 July 2003
Peril of the Ordeal of Balls! Fight to the Death in the Lost Forest
Season 2003
Episode 23
20 July 2003
Chopper's in Danger! Former God vs. Shinto priest Shura
Season 2003
Episode 24
3 August 2003
Ever Mysterious! Ordeal of String and Ordeal of Love!?
Season 2003
Episode 25
10 August 2003
Light the Fire of Shandora! Wyper the Warrior
Season 2003
Episode 26
17 August 2003
Floating Land of Gold, Jaya! To God's Shrine!
Season 2003
Episode 27
24 August 2003
Eve of Gold Festival! Feelings Toward 'Vearth'!
Season 2003
Episode 28
7 September 2003
God Enel Appears! Aubade to the Survivors
Season 2003
Episode 29
21 September 2003
The Python Strikes! The Survival Game Begins
Season 2003
Episode 30
12 October 2003
The Life-Threatening Reject! War Demon Wiper's Resolve
Season 2003
Episode 31
19 October 2003
Fierce Sky Battle! Pirate Zoro vs. Fighter Braham
Season 2003
Episode 32
19 October 2003
The Roaring Burn Bazooka! Luffy vs. War Demon Wyper!
Season 2003
Episode 33
26 October 2003
Ordeal of Swamp! Pirate Chopper vs Gedatsu!!
Season 2003
Episode 34
2 November 2003
The Invincible Ability! Enel's True Nature Revealed
Season 2003
Episode 35
9 November 2003
The Vanished City! The Magnificent Ruins of Shandora!!
Season 2003
Episode 36
16 November 2003
Chance of Survival: 0%!! Pirate Chopper vs. Shinto Priest Ohm
Season 2003
Episode 37
21 December 2003
TV series release schedule
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree