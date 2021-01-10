Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2021
One Piece
16+
Title
#957 - #1004
Season premiere
10 January 2021
Production year
2021
Number of episodes
48
Runtime
20 hours 0 minute
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Big News! An Incident That Will Affect the Seven Warlords!
Season 2021
Episode 1
10 January 2021
A Legendary Battle! Garp and Roger!
Season 2021
Episode 2
17 January 2021
The Rendezvous Port! The Land of Wano Act Three Begins!
Season 2021
Episode 3
24 January 2021
The Number-One Samurai in the Land of Wano! Here comes Kozuki Oden!
Season 2021
Episode 4
31 January 2021
Tearfully Swearing Allegiance! Oden and Kin'emon!
Season 2021
Episode 5
7 February 2021
Changing Destiny - The Whitebeard Pirates Cast Ashore!
Season 2021
Episode 6
14 February 2021
Oden's Determination! Whitebeard's Test!
Season 2021
Episode 7
21 February 2021
Whitebeard's Little Brother! Oden's Great Adventure!
Season 2021
Episode 8
28 February 2021
Blades Crossed! Roger and Whitebeard!
Season 2021
Episode 9
7 March 2021
Roger's Wish! A New Journey!
Season 2021
Episode 10
21 March 2021
Devoting His Life! Roger's Adventure!
Season 2021
Episode 11
28 March 2021
The King of the Pirates is Born! Arriving at the Last Island!
Season 2021
Episode 12
4 April 2021
To the Land of Wano! The Roger Pirates Disband!
Season 2021
Episode 13
11 April 2021
Sad News! The Opening of the Great Pirate Era!
Season 2021
Episode 14
18 April 2021
Raid! Oden and the Akazaya Nine
Season 2021
Episode 15
25 April 2021
The End of the Battle! Oden vs. Kaido!
Season 2021
Episode 16
2 May 2021
Boiled to Death! Oden's One-hour Struggle!
Season 2021
Episode 17
9 May 2021
Oden Wouldn't Be Oden If It Wasn't Boiled!
Season 2021
Episode 18
16 May 2021
The Castle on Fire! The Fate of the Kozuki Clan!
Season 2021
Episode 19
23 May 2021
Back to the Present Day! 20 Years Later
Season 2021
Episode 20
30 May 2021
Pirates at Sea! Raid! Onward to Onigashima
Season 2021
Episode 21
6 June 2021
The Worst Generation Charges in! The Battle of the Stormy Sea!
Season 2021
Episode 22
13 June 2021
Good Luck?! Leader Kin'emon's Plot!
Season 2021
Episode 23
20 June 2021
A Tearful Promise! The Kidnapped Momonosuke!
Season 2021
Episode 24
27 June 2021
A New Member! 'First Son of the Sea' Jimbei!
Season 2021
Episode 25
4 July 2021
Kaido's Trump Card! The Tobi Roppo Appear!
Season 2021
Episode 26
11 July 2021
The Samurai Warriors' Earnestness! The Straw Hats Land at Onigashima
Season 2021
Episode 27
18 July 2021
Luffy Goes Out of Control?! Sneaking into Kaido's Banquet
Season 2021
Episode 28
25 July 2021
Thinking of Otama! Luffy's Furious Strike!
Season 2021
Episode 29
1 August 2021
Fighting Music! An Ability That Harms Luffy!
Season 2021
Episode 30
8 August 2021
His Dream Broken?! The Trap That Lures Sanji!
Season 2021
Episode 31
15 August 2021
Reinforcements Arrive! The Commander of the Whitebeard Pirates!
Season 2021
Episode 32
22 August 2021
Oath of Man! Fierce Battle of the Brachio-Tank
Season 2021
Episode 33
29 August 2021
Thunder Bagua! Here Comes Kaido's Son!
Season 2021
Episode 34
5 September 2021
Enemy or Ally? Luffy and Yamato!
Season 2021
Episode 35
12 September 2021
Desire to be Oden! Yamato's Dream!
Season 2021
Episode 36
19 September 2021
Explosive?! The Handcuffs that Shackle Yamato's Freedom!
Season 2021
Episode 37
26 September 2021
The Akazaya Face-off! Kikunojo vs. Kanjuro!
Season 2021
Episode 38
3 October 2021
Raid! Inheriting Oden's Will
Season 2021
Episode 39
10 October 2021
Onigashima in Tumult! Luffy's All-Out War Begins!
Season 2021
Episode 40
24 October 2021
The Battle Under the Moon! The Berserker, Sulong the Moon Lion!
Season 2021
Episode 41
31 October 2021
Zeus' Treason?! The Cornered Nami!
Season 2021
Episode 42
7 November 2021
The Fate That Protects You - Yamato and Momonosuke
Season 2021
Episode 43
14 November 2021
Overwhelming Strength! The Straw Hats Come Together!
Season 2021
Episode 44
21 November 2021
A Risky Invitation! A Plot to Eliminate Queen
Season 2021
Episode 45
28 November 2021
A New Rivalry! Nami and Ulti!
Season 2021
Episode 46
5 December 2021
A Heroic Blade! Akazaya vs. Kaido, Again Once More!
Season 2021
Episode 47
12 December 2021
An Inherited Technique! Unleashing Oden's Secret Swordplay!
Season 2021
Episode 48
19 December 2021
