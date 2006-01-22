Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2006
One Piece
16+
Title
#254 - #291
Season premiere
22 January 2006
Production year
2006
Number of episodes
38
Runtime
15 hours 50 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
The Shout of Nami's Soul! The Return of the Straw Hat!
Season 2006
Episode 1
22 January 2006
Another Sea Train! Rocket Man Sortie
Season 2006
Episode 2
29 January 2006
Rescue our Friends! The Oath that Links the Enemies
Season 2006
Episode 3
4 February 2006
Smash the Wave! Luffy and Zoro, The Strongest Combo!
Season 2006
Episode 4
26 February 2006
A Mysterious Man Appears?! His Name Is Sogeking!
Season 2006
Episode 5
5 March 2006
Cook Confrontation! Sanji vs Ramen Kenpo
Season 2006
Episode 6
12 March 2006
Duel on the Roof! Franky vs Nero!
Season 2006
Episode 7
19 March 2006
Crash! Demon-Cutting Zoro vs Ship-Cutting T-Bone!
Season 2006
Episode 8
2 April 2006
Robin Struggles! Sogeking's Clever Scheme!!
Season 2006
Episode 9
16 April 2006
The Judiciary Island! The Full Picture of Enies Lobby!
Season 2006
Episode 10
30 April 2006
Operation Disembarkation Commences! The Straw Hat Crew Rushes In!
Season 2006
Episode 11
21 May 2006
Luffy Charges In! Great Decisive Battle on the Judiciary Island!
Season 2006
Episode 12
4 June 2006
Battle with the Giants! Open the Second Door!
Season 2006
Episode 13
11 June 2006
The Means of Escaping is Opened! Fly through the Sky, Rocketman!
Season 2006
Episode 14
18 June 2006
Catch Up with Luffy! The Straw Hat Pirates' All-Out War
Season 2006
Episode 15
25 June 2006
Robin was Betrayed! The Expectations of the World Government!
Season 2006
Episode 16
25 June 2006
Give Robin Back! Luffy vs. Blueno!
Season 2006
Episode 17
2 July 2006
Don't Stop! Raise the Signal Fire of a Counterattack!
Season 2006
Episode 18
9 July 2006
Luffy is in Sight! Gather at the Courthouse Plaza
Season 2006
Episode 19
23 July 2006
All for the Sake of Protecting My Friends! Gear Second in Motion
Season 2006
Episode 20
30 July 2006
Answer Us, Robin! The Outcries of the Straw Hat Crew!!
Season 2006
Episode 21
6 August 2006
Robin's Past! The Girl who was Called a Demon!
Season 2006
Episode 22
13 August 2006
The Fated Parent and Child! The Mother's Name is Olvia!
Season 2006
Episode 23
10 September 2006
Tragedy of Ohara! Fear of Buster Call!
Season 2006
Episode 24
24 September 2006
Say You Want to Live! We are Friends!!
Season 2006
Episode 25
24 September 2006
Jump Into the Falls! Luffy's Feelings!!
Season 2006
Episode 26
1 October 2006
A Man's Way of Life! Zoro's Techniques, Usopp's Dream
Season 2006
Episode 27
8 October 2006
Tears Which Weaved the Bond of Comrades! Nami's World Map
Season 2006
Episode 28
15 October 2006
Separation Refines a Man! Sanji and Chopper
Season 2006
Episode 29
22 October 2006
All for my Comrades' Sake! The Darkness Within Robin!
Season 2006
Episode 30
29 October 2006
The Blueprints Aren't Passed! Franky's Decision
Season 2006
Episode 31
5 November 2006
Retrieve the 5 Keys! The Straw Hat Crew vs CP9
Season 2006
Episode 32
12 November 2006
Power of the Devil Fruit! Kaku and Jyabura Transform
Season 2006
Episode 33
19 November 2006
Even if I Die, I Won't Kick You! Sanji's Manly Chivalry
Season 2006
Episode 34
26 November 2006
Fukurou's Miscalculation - My Cola is the Water of Life!
Season 2006
Episode 35
3 December 2006
Zoro's New Technique Explodes! The Katana's Name is Sogeking?
Season 2006
Episode 36
10 December 2006
Uncontrollable! Chopper's Forbidden Rumble
Season 2006
Episode 37
17 December 2006
Boss Luffy Returns! A Dream or Reality Lottery Trouble
Season 2006
Episode 38
24 December 2006
TV series release schedule
