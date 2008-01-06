Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2008
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Season 2008
One Piece
16+
Title
#337 - #383
Season premiere
6 January 2008
Production year
2008
Number of episodes
47
Runtime
19 hours 35 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
Venture Into the Devil's Sea! The Mysterious Skeleton Floating Through the Fog
Season 2008
Episode 1
6 January 2008
The Delight of Having Met People! The Gentleman Skeleton's True Colors
Season 2008
Episode 2
13 January 2008
One Phenomenon After Another! Disembarking at Thriller Bark
Season 2008
Episode 3
20 January 2008
The Man Called a Genius! Hogback Appears!
Season 2008
Episode 4
27 January 2008
Nami in Big Trouble! The Zombie Mansion and the Invisible Man
Season 2008
Episode 5
3 February 2008
Mystery of the Zombies! Hogback's Nightmarish Research Laboratory
Season 2008
Episode 6
10 February 2008
His Name is Moria! Trap of the Great Shadow-Stealing Pirate
Season 2008
Episode 7
17 February 2008
Feast of the Zombie Song! The Bell of the Night Raid is a Sound of Darkness
Season 2008
Episode 8
24 February 2008
A Bunch of Animals? Perona's Wonder Garden!
Season 2008
Episode 9
2 March 2008
Disappearing Strawhat Crew! The Mysterious Swordsman Appears!
Season 2008
Episode 10
9 March 2008
Leftover Chivalry! The Traitorous Zombie who Protects Nami
Season 2008
Episode 11
16 March 2008
Coming from the Sky! That Man is the Humming Swordsman
Season 2008
Episode 12
23 March 2008
Luffy in an Emergency! The Living Place of the Strongest Shadow!
Season 2008
Episode 13
30 March 2008
The Warrior Known as the Devil!! The Moment of Oars' Revival!
Season 2008
Episode 14
20 April 2008
Awakening After 500 Years!! Oars Opens His Eyes!!
Season 2008
Episode 15
27 April 2008
Conviction Strong Enough to Beg for One's Life!! Brook Protects his Afro
Season 2008
Episode 16
4 May 2008
A Man's Oath will Never Die! From Far Memories to the Waiting Friend
Season 2008
Episode 17
11 May 2008
We will Definately Meet Again! Brook and the Promise of the Cape
Season 2008
Episode 18
18 May 2008
Food, Nami, and Shadows!! Luffy's Enraged Counterattack
Season 2008
Episode 19
25 May 2008
Usopp the Strongest? Leave the Negatives to Me
Season 2008
Episode 20
1 June 2008
The General Zombies Are Down In A Flash!! Oars Feels Like An Adventure!!
Season 2008
Episode 21
8 June 2008
Blazing Knight Sanji!! Kick Down The Fake Wedding
Season 2008
Episode 22
15 June 2008
Invisibility Connection? Sanji's Stolen Dream
Season 2008
Episode 23
22 June 2008
Saving Hero!! The Enemy is the Invincible Princess
Season 2008
Episode 24
27 June 2008
Perona's Terror!! The U in Uso is the U in Usopp
Season 2008
Episode 25
6 July 2008
Slashes Dancing on the Roof!! Finale - Zoro vs. Ryuma
Season 2008
Episode 26
13 July 2008
Chopper is Furious!! Hogback's Evil Medical Practices
Season 2008
Episode 27
20 July 2008
Oars Roars!! Come Out Straw Hat Crew
Season 2008
Episode 28
3 August 2008
The Enemy is Luffy!! The Strongest Zombie vs. the Straw Hat Crew
Season 2008
Episode 29
10 August 2008
You're Going Down, Absalom!! Nami's Lightning Attack of Friendship!!
Season 2008
Episode 30
17 August 2008
One Down!! Sure Kill Straw Hat Docking?
Season 2008
Episode 31
24 August 2008
Soundless Invasion!! The Mysterious Visitor: Kuma the Tyrant
Season 2008
Episode 32
31 August 2008
Oars + Moria - The Greatest Combination of Brains and Brawn
Season 2008
Episode 33
7 September 2008
A Crazy Strategy to Turn the Tables - The Creation of Nightmare Luffy
Season 2008
Episode 34
14 September 2008
The Straw Hat Crew annihilated! Full-throttle Kage Kage abilities!
Season 2008
Episode 35
21 September 2008
The Battle for Superiority Starts! Luffy vs. Luffy
Season 2008
Episode 36
28 September 2008
The Conclusion Arrives! Deliver the Finishing Blow
Season 2008
Episode 37
5 October 2008
The Bodies Vanish! The Morning Sun Pierces Through the Nightmare Island!
Season 2008
Episode 38
12 October 2008
The Endless Crisis! Orders to Obliterate the Straw Hat Crew
Season 2008
Episode 39
19 October 2008
It Repels Everything! Kuma's Paw-Paw Power!
Season 2008
Episode 40
9 November 2008
My Companions' Pain is My Pain - Zoro Prepares to Die
Season 2008
Episode 41
16 November 2008
The Promise on that Distant Day - The Song of Pirates and a Small Whale
Season 2008
Episode 42
23 November 2008
Brook's Past - Sad Farewell to the Cheerful Crew
Season 2008
Episode 43
30 November 2008
Binks' Sake - The Song that Connects the Past and Present
Season 2008
Episode 44
7 December 2008
A New Crewmate! Musician - The Hummer Brook
Season 2008
Episode 45
14 December 2008
Noro Noro Menace - Return of Foxy the Silver Fox
Season 2008
Episode 46
21 December 2008
The Great Treasure Contest! Collapse! Spa Island
Season 2008
Episode 47
28 December 2008
