Niko Robin Let put out the fires if we don't need them. We don't want to announce our location to our enemies.

Monkey D. Luffy What a rookie move. You hear that Usopp? She want us to put out the fire, what should we do?

Usopp I don't know. It's not really her fault, though. She's never been exposed to this kind of living. We should be tolerant.

Niko Robin What are you saying?

Monkey D. Luffy [both crying] You're always suppose to have a campfire when you camp, that's what makes it *camping*!

Nami It's never ending with those idiots. HEY! Lay off the sob stories! You know how dangerous this island is! Let's not give it any help in killing us!

Monkey D. Luffy Don't care.

Nami We are in the middle of a war between knights protecting their king, and gorillas forging a coup, not to mention the giant, blood-thirst monsters that wait around every corner to eat us!

Usopp Sky island scary... sky island scary... sky island scary...

Roronoa Zoro [with giant pill of wood] Luffy, take a look! Is this enough wood for your fire?

Nami Can you idiots think for one second!

Sanji [dozens of eyes appear behind him] Don't worry wild animals are afraid of fire they'll stay away!