One Piece quotes

Monkey D. Luffy I'm the man who's going to be the Pirate King!
Roronoa Zoro I am always serious.
Nami That's what makes you so stupid.
Usopp Talking's easy, but we'll need true strength for the battle. What are you guys capable of?
Roronoa Zoro Slicing!
Monkey D Luffy Stretching!
Nami Thieving!
Usopp ...Running and hiding!
Tony Tony Chopper [after Luffy is taken off the ship by a giant bird] HELP! LUFFY... BIRD... DANGER... HELP!
Roronoa Zoro [calmly] Did he ask for help?
Tony Tony Chopper Well, no.
Roronoa Zoro Then don't worry about it.
Sanji Yeah, he can handle himself.
Monkey D. Luffy GUM-GUM PROPELLER!
[takes down the bird]
Monkey D. Luffy Hey, Sanji, can you cook this up?
Sanji Sure thing.
Roronoa Zoro Dibs on the drumstick.
Nami [after Luffy falls down to take a nap in the middle of a road] Luffy, how can you sleep at a time like this?
Monkey D. Luffy Because I want to, and also, because I'm tired.
Monkey D. Luffy [about to be beheaded by Buggy the Clown] Hey Zolo, Sanji
[smiles]
Monkey D. Luffy Bye, guys!
Roronoa Zolo LUFFY!
[Buggy is suddenly struck by lightning and the platform they're on collapses, Luffy gets up completely unharmed]
Monkey D. Luffy [still smiling] Wow, that sure was a close one, huh guys?
[everyone stares in shock]
Coby We shouldn't worry about being able to achieve our dreams, as long as we have the desire to do it!
Monkey D. Luffy I want to eat meat!
Tony Tony Chopper [after seeing Ussopp's 5 ton hammer break] You mean it was a fake?
Usopp Of course! I can't lift five tons! I quit after five pounds!
Monkey D Luffy [in Nami's cartography room at Arlong Park] It's this room. I can't let it exist. The room she doesn't want to be in.
[shouts]
Monkey D Luffy I'll destroy it all!
Nami Luffy, who, or what, in the world are you?
Monkey D. Luffy What do you mean?
Nami Don't you think it's kind of odd that you smashed through all those buildings and you don't have a scratch on you?
Monkey D. Luffy Nope.
Coby [after Alvita asks him who's the loveliest on the sea] Why, you are, of course, Mrs. Alvita, pirate, ma'am!
Monkey D. Luffy When was the last time you had your eyes checked?
Monkey D. Luffy I'll need tough fighters for my crew. How about that guy Alvita mentioned?
Coby You mean Roronoa Zolo?
Monkey D. Luffy Yeah!
Coby But he's a pirate hunter, not a pirate! Big difference.
Monkey D. Luffy Not really if he's a good guy.
Coby Besides I heard he got arrested.
Monkey D. Luffy Well, if he's a good guy, I'll help him escape!
Coby [looks at him in disbelief] You think you can make anything happen, don't you?
Monkey D. Luffy Sure do!
Monkey D. Luffy Soon I'll be King of the Pirates!
Roronoa Zolo I'll be the greatest swordsman in the world!
Monkey D. Luffy Come on, everyone join!
Sanji I'll find the Great Blue!
Usopp I'll be brave!
Nami And, I'll have mapped out the entire world!
Nami Luffy, what are you still doing here? I told you to leave. Leave! Leave! LEAVE! Don't you understand, I... I... I need your help.
Monkey D. Luffy [gives her his hat, his most prized possession] Then let's go!
Tony Tony Chopper Zoro, you said you're going to the island, but what are you gonna do when you get there?
Roronoa Zoro God's on this island, right? I'm gonna go meet him.
Nami Why would you want to meet someone with such horrible power?
Roronoa Zoro Who knows? I guess that depends on his attitude.
Tony Tony Chopper Zoro... is more arrogant than god!
Nami There are priests on this island, and everyone knows you're not suppose to anger god! That's just common sense!
Roronoa Zoro Sorry, but I've never actually prayed to god.
Tony Tony Chopper Zoro is so cool!
Roronoa Zoro Why should I pray to someone I don't believe in?
Nami [praying] Oh, Lord God, I don't know this man! Please don't punish me with him!
Tony Tony Chopper You're so cool, Zoro!
Roronoa Zoro Was that a bribe?
Monkey D. Luffy Yup.
[walks off]
Roronoa Zoro Well, at least he's honest.
Usopp [he last saw Luffy at the bottom of a cliff] YOU'RE ALIVE!
Monkey D. Luffy Of course. Why wouldn't I be?
Monkey D. Luffy [after learning about a forbidden island, that all who enter are never seen again] You mean there's a place we're not suppose to go to?
Usopp Oh no, I know that look! We are *not* going there!
Monkey D. Luffy [after seeing a skinny woman claiming to be Alvita] Don't you mean you're like half of her?
Niko Robin Let put out the fires if we don't need them. We don't want to announce our location to our enemies.
Monkey D. Luffy What a rookie move. You hear that Usopp? She want us to put out the fire, what should we do?
Usopp I don't know. It's not really her fault, though. She's never been exposed to this kind of living. We should be tolerant.
Niko Robin What are you saying?
Monkey D. Luffy [both crying] You're always suppose to have a campfire when you camp, that's what makes it *camping*!
Nami It's never ending with those idiots. HEY! Lay off the sob stories! You know how dangerous this island is! Let's not give it any help in killing us!
Monkey D. Luffy Don't care.
Nami We are in the middle of a war between knights protecting their king, and gorillas forging a coup, not to mention the giant, blood-thirst monsters that wait around every corner to eat us!
Usopp Sky island scary... sky island scary... sky island scary...
Roronoa Zoro [with giant pill of wood] Luffy, take a look! Is this enough wood for your fire?
Nami Can you idiots think for one second!
Sanji [dozens of eyes appear behind him] Don't worry wild animals are afraid of fire they'll stay away!
Nami But they're surrounding us!
Tony Tony Chopper [translating for a wolf] You rotten two leggers better not be trying to muscle in and take what doesn't belong to you!
[as himself]
Tony Tony Chopper No, we're not like that!
[translating]
Tony Tony Chopper This is our forest! Everything here belongs to us! The land, the trees, and the air!
Nami [punches the wolf] Nothing's keeping me from that treasure!
Usopp [wolves growling] Great! Everything's gotten worse again! Now we get eaten by wolves, didn't see that coming!
Nami Do something!
Usopp What can I do?
Tony Tony Chopper [translating for the wolf] Back down boys, we might have the numbers, but they have the raw power! Girl, you back one mean punch. Gotta say, you're my kind of angry.
Usopp So that's what a happy ending looks like?
Roronoa Zoro I guess so.
Monkey D. Luffy Then I have an idea: CAMPFIRE!
Usopp It's the Festival of the Night before Gold Hunting!
Nami I'm here to kill you.
Niko Robin [she was their enemy just a few days ago] So, can I join your crew?
Monkey D. Luffy You're a good fighter, so sure.
Nami LUFFY!
Monkey D. Luffy What's the big deal?
[repeated line]
Sanji That's no way to treat a lady!
Coby I wonder if I should go with him... He stands for everything I'm against, yet he makes me feel brave.
Nami [after Luffy and Zolo allow themselves to be beaten up] I still don't get why you guys didn't flatten them! I mean it's what guys do! When someone insults them or pushes them, they fight back! It's just not normal...
Usopp There's a rule against going for that area of a man!
Roronoa Zoro [upon learning that Luffy is inside a giant snake] Does he realize what a pain he is?
Monkey D Luffy [shouts] Nami! You are my nakama!
Monkey D. Luffy [about Nami possibly being trapped on a forbidden island] Look at it this way: if he really is omnipotent he'd know he'd go rescue her. So, if he didn't want us to go he'd send her back, which mean he really *does* want us to go!
Coby Luffy, do you think I could join the Navy?
Monkey D. Luffy The Navy?
Coby Yes! It's always been my dream to serve the law, and uphold good over evil! So, do you think I can do it?
Monkey D. Luffy Well, how should I know?
Usopp Protecting what we cherish most as men is the reason why we formed this pirate crew!
Monkey D. Luffy Enough running! Let's fight these Navy guys!
[trips over a bunch of harpoons the Navy ships fired at them]
Monkey D. Luffy Hey, what are these doing here?
Sanji Ussopp thought we might be able to use them.
Monkey D. Luffy Nah, I'll just throw them overboard.
[chucks the wooden harpoons over the back of the ship, and hits the pursuing Navy ships]
Monkey D. Luffy Now, let's fight these Navy guys!
[sees the ships full of harpoons]
Monkey D. Luffy Oh...
Monkey D. Luffy [after they picked the orb test] Hey! Maybe this is like one of those games!
Sanji What games?
Monkey D. Luffy You know! You pick the right door and you get a prize, but if you pick the wrong one...
Usopp You waited until now to tell us this!
Monkey D. Luffy I forgot.
Sanji So what happens if we picked the wrong one?
Monkey D. Luffy Let's see... we fall all the way back to the Blue Sea!
Sanji Come on, nothing like that is going to happen!
Sanji [they fall down a huge waterfall] I can't believe that just happened...
Usopp I seriously thought... we we're falling all the way back to the Blue Sea...
Sanji That's because *someone* had to make up that story to scary us!
Monkey D. Luffy [laughing] Come on! I thought I was a goner too!
Sanji It's time to get a girl.
Roronoa Zoro There is a difference between using three swords... and using Santouryuu!
Monkey D. Luffy Hey, there's the ship!
Sanji Nami, my sweet! I beat the IQ Love Test to rescue you!
Monkey D. Luffy Love? I thought it was orbs!
Usopp If that was love, I don't ever want to see it again!
Sanji [choosing between the IQ Iron, Swamp, Orb, and String tests] So which one should we choose?
Monkey D. Luffy How about the Orb test?
Usopp Why that one?
Monkey D. Luffy Orb's like a ball, right? Sounds fun!
Usopp That's your reason?
Monkey D. Luffy Why? Which one would you pick?
Usopp I don't know. I guess Orb does sound the least likely to kill us...
[thinks about each of the tests and envisions them all being scary]
Usopp On second thought, they all sound scary!
Nami What's that Luffy?
Monkey D. Luffy This armor will protect me from harm!
Roronoa Zoro AHHH! The armor broke!
Roronoa Zoro [about Firefist Ace] Luffy, did you know that guy? Is he a friend of yours?
Roronoa Zoro No, well yeah, sort of.
Monkey D Luffy [laughs]
Roronoa Zoro He's my big brother!
Monkey D. Luffy CAMPING!
Usopp This isn't a party! We're in enemy territory! now calm down!
Monkey D. Luffy Not a party, got it. Hey, Usopp, is a BBQ a party?
Gold Roger Bear conviction under your flag!
Johnny Were all problems to be solved with apologies, we wouldn't need the marines!
