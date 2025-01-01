CobyI wonder if I should go with him... He stands for everything I'm against, yet he makes me feel brave.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nami[after Luffy and Zolo allow themselves to be beaten up] I still don't get why you guys didn't flatten them! I mean it's what guys do! When someone insults them or pushes them, they fight back! It's just not normal...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
UsoppThere's a rule against going for that area of a man!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roronoa Zoro[upon learning that Luffy is inside a giant snake] Does he realize what a pain he is?
Monkey D. Luffy[about Nami possibly being trapped on a forbidden island] Look at it this way: if he really is omnipotent he'd know he'd go rescue her. So, if he didn't want us to go he'd send her back, which mean he really *does* want us to go!