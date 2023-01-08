Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2023
About
Seasons
Reviews
Stills
Cast and roles
Posters
Trailers
Quotes
Kinoafisha
TV Shows
One Piece
Seasons
Season 2023
One Piece
16+
Title
#1046 - #1088
Season premiere
8 January 2023
Production year
2023
Number of episodes
43
Runtime
17 hours 55 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
One Piece List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1999
Season 2000
Season 2001
Season 2002
Season 2003
Season 2004
Season 2005
Season 2006
Season 2007
Season 2008
Season 2009
Season 2010
Season 2011
Season 2012
Season 2013
Season 2014
Season 2015
Season 2016
Season 2017
Season 2018
Season 2019
Season 2020
Season 2021
Season 2022
Season 2023
Season 2024
Season 2025
Taking a Chance! The Two Arms Go into Battle!
Season 2023
Episode 1
8 January 2023
Ascend to the Dawn! A Pink Dragon Gets Agitated
Season 2023
Episode 2
15 January 2023
For the Future! Yamato and the Great Swordsmen's Pledge
Season 2023
Episode 3
22 January 2023
Luffy Soars! Revenge Against the King of the Beasts
Season 2023
Episode 4
29 January 2023
Two Dragons Face Off! Momonosuke's Determination!
Season 2023
Episode 5
5 February 2023
A Legend All Over Again! Luffy's Fist Roars in the Sky
Season 2023
Episode 6
12 February 2023
The Situation Has Grown Tense! The End of Onigashima!
Season 2023
Episode 7
19 February 2023
Sanji's Mutation - The Two Arms in Crisis!
Season 2023
Episode 8
26 February 2023
Death to Your Partner! Killer's Deadly Gamble!
Season 2023
Episode 9
19 March 2023
A Shadowy Figure Pulls the Strings! Onigashima in Flames
Season 2023
Episode 10
26 March 2023
Strike Back! Law and Kid's Counterattack Alliance
Season 2023
Episode 11
2 April 2023
For Luffy - Sanji and Zoro's Oath
Season 2023
Episode 12
9 April 2023
The Onslaught of Kazenbo - Orochi's Evil Clutches Close in
Season 2023
Episode 13
16 April 2023
Zoro's Hardship - A Monster! King the Wildfire
Season 2023
Episode 14
23 April 2023
Secrets of Enma! The Cursed Sword Entrusted to Zoro
Season 2023
Episode 15
30 April 2023
Attack of the Devil! Sanji vs. Queen
Season 2023
Episode 16
7 May 2023
King of Hell Three Sword Style - Zoro vs. King
Season 2023
Episode 17
21 May 2023
Luffy Accelerates! The Turning Point of a New Era!
Season 2023
Episode 18
28 May 2023
Shuron Hakke! A Lawless Dragon Approaches Luffy!
Season 2023
Episode 19
4 June 2023
The Destruction of the Alliance?! Fire up, the Will of the New Generation!
Season 2023
Episode 20
11 June 2023
The Main Attraction is Coming! Ultimate Attack of Shockwave and Magnetism
Season 2023
Episode 21
25 June 2023
To the New Era! Settled! The Determination of the Brats
Season 2023
Episode 22
2 July 2023
Moon Princess Echoes! Wano Country's Final Phase!
Season 2023
Episode 23
9 July 2023
There is Only One Winner - Luffy vs. Kaido
Season 2023
Episode 24
16 July 2023
Luffy is Defeated?! The Determination of Those Left Behind
Season 2023
Episode 25
30 July 2023
Luffy's Peak Attained! Gear 5
Season 2023
Episode 26
6 August 2023
The Ridiculous Power! Gear Five in Full Play
Season 2023
Episode 27
13 August 2023
Nowhere to Run! Hell on Onigashima!
Season 2023
Episode 28
20 August 2023
Believe in Momo - Luffy's Final Powerful Technique!
Season 2023
Episode 29
3 September 2023
Twenty Years of Prayer! Reclaim Wano Country
Season 2023
Episode 30
10 September 2023
The World That Luffy Wants!
Season 2023
Episode 31
17 September 2023
Closing the Curtain! Winner - Straw Hat Luffy!
Season 2023
Episode 32
24 September 2023
Return! Shogun of Wano Country - Kozuki Momonosuke
Season 2023
Episode 33
1 October 2023
Dawn Has Come! Luffy and Friends Rest
Season 2023
Episode 34
15 October 2023
The Festival Banquet! New Emperors of the Sea
Season 2023
Episode 35
22 October 2023
The World in Flames! The Navy Admiral's Attack!
Season 2023
Episode 36
29 October 2023
A New Era Arrives! The Fury of Red-Haired Yonko
Season 2023
Episode 37
5 November 2023
The World That Moves On! A New Organization, Cross Guild!
Season 2023
Episode 38
12 November 2023
The Time of Departure - The Land of Wano and the Straw Hat Pirates!
Season 2023
Episode 39
19 November 2023
The Last Curtain! Luffy and Momonosuke's Vow
Season 2023
Episode 40
26 November 2023
A New Emperor! Buggy the Genius Jester!
Season 2023
Episode 41
3 December 2023
The War on the Island of Women! A Case Involving Koby the Hero
Season 2023
Episode 42
10 December 2023
Luffy's Dream
Season 2023
Episode 43
17 December 2023
