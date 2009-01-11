Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2009
One Piece
16+
Title
#384 - #432
Season premiere
11 January 2009
Production year
2009
Number of episodes
49
Runtime
20 hours 25 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
Brook's Hard Struggle - The Difficult Path to Becoming a True Nakama
Season 2009
Episode 1
11 January 2009
Arriving at Halfway Through the Grand Line! The Red Line
Season 2009
Episode 2
18 January 2009
Hatred of the Straw Hat Crew - Enter Iron Mask Duval
Season 2009
Episode 3
25 January 2009
The Fated Reunion! Save the Imprisoned Fishman
Season 2009
Episode 4
1 February 2009
Tragedy! The Truth of the Unmasked Duval
Season 2009
Episode 5
8 February 2009
Explosion! The Sunny's Super Secret Weapon: Gaon Cannon
Season 2009
Episode 6
15 February 2009
Landing to Get to Fishman Island - The Sabaody Archipelago
Season 2009
Episode 7
22 February 2009
Tyranny! The Rulers of Sabaody, the Celestial Dragons
Season 2009
Episode 8
1 March 2009
New Rivals Gather! The 11 Supernovas
Season 2009
Episode 9
8 March 2009
The Target Is Camie!! The Looming Clutches Of A Professional Kidnapper
Season 2009
Episode 10
17 March 2009
Rescue Caimie - The Dark History of the Archipelago
Season 2009
Episode 11
29 March 2009
Time Limit - The Human Auction Begins
Season 2009
Episode 12
5 April 2009
The Exploding Fist! Destroy the Auction
Season 2009
Episode 13
12 April 2009
Huge Panic! Struggle in the Auction Hall
Season 2009
Episode 14
19 April 2009
Admiral Kizaru Moves! The Sabaody Archipelago in Chaos
Season 2009
Episode 15
26 April 2009
Break Through the Encirclement! Marines vs. Three Captains
Season 2009
Episode 16
3 May 2009
Roger and Rayleigh - The Pirate King and His Right Hand
Season 2009
Episode 17
10 May 2009
No Escape!? Admiral Kizaru's Light Speed Kick!!
Season 2009
Episode 18
17 May 2009
Overwhelming! The Marine Combat Weapon Pacifista
Season 2009
Episode 19
24 May 2009
Another Strong Enemy Appears! Broadaxe-Wielding Sentomaru
Season 2009
Episode 20
31 May 2009
Admiral Kizaru's Fierce Attack. The Straw Hat Crew's Desperate Situation!
Season 2009
Episode 21
7 June 2009
Disappearing Crewmates - The Final Day of the Straw Hat Crew
Season 2009
Episode 22
14 June 2009
Special Historical Arc - Boss Luffy Appears Again
Season 2009
Episode 23
21 June 2009
Special Historical Arc - Destroy! Thriller Company's Trap
Season 2009
Episode 24
28 June 2009
Landing! Young Men Forbidden Island Amazon Lily
Season 2009
Episode 25
5 July 2009
Hurry! Get back to your friends. Adventure on the Island of Women.
Season 2009
Episode 26
12 July 2009
Everyone is Lovestruck! Pirate Empress Hancock
Season 2009
Episode 27
19 July 2009
The Secret Hidden on Their Backs, Luffy Encounters The Princess
Season 2009
Episode 28
2 August 2009
The Heartless Judgment! Margaret Turned to Stone!!
Season 2009
Episode 29
9 August 2009
Luffy's Hard Trial! The Power of the Snake Sisters' Willpower!
Season 2009
Episode 30
16 August 2009
Battle with Full-Powered Abilities! Gomu Gomu vs. Hebi Hebi
Season 2009
Episode 31
23 August 2009
Hancock's Confession - The Sisters' Disgusting Past
Season 2009
Episode 32
30 August 2009
Rescue Ace! The New Destination is the Great Prison
Season 2009
Episode 33
6 September 2009
Love is a Hurricane! Hancock Madly in Love
Season 2009
Episode 34
13 September 2009
The Crew's Whereabouts - Weather Science and Karakuri Island
Season 2009
Episode 35
20 September 2009
The Crew's Whereabouts - The Island of Giant Birds and the Pink Paradise!
Season 2009
Episode 36
27 September 2009
The Crew's Whereabouts - The Bridge that Connects Islands and Man-Eating Plants
Season 2009
Episode 37
4 October 2009
The Crew's Whereabouts - The Negative Princess and the Devil King!
Season 2009
Episode 38
11 October 2009
A Life-threatening Break-in! The Underwater Prison Impel Down!
Season 2009
Episode 39
18 October 2009
A Reunion in Hell?! The Man Who Ate the Chop-Chop Fruit!
Season 2009
Episode 40
25 October 2009
Break through Crimson Hell! Buggys great Uproar Plan
Season 2009
Episode 41
1 November 2009
The Prison's strongest Man! Introduction of the Poison-Man Magellan
Season 2009
Episode 42
8 November 2009
A Special Presentation Related to the Movie! A Gold Lion's Ambition on the Move!
Season 2009
Episode 43
15 November 2009
A Special Presentation Related to the Movie! Little East Blue in Danger!
Season 2009
Episode 44
22 November 2009
A Special Presentation Related to the Movie! The Fierce Onslaught of the Amigo Pirates!
Season 2009
Episode 45
29 November 2009
A Special Presentation Related to the Movie! Luffy vs. Largo - The Battle is On!
Season 2009
Episode 46
6 December 2009
The Imprisoned Royal Shichibukai! Jinbei, Knight of the Sea
Season 2009
Episode 47
13 December 2009
The Trap of Chief Guard Saldeath - Level 3 Starvation Hell
Season 2009
Episode 48
20 December 2009
The Liberated Swan! Reunion! Bon Kurei
Season 2009
Episode 49
27 December 2009
