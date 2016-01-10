Menu
One Piece 1999, season 2016
One Piece
16+
Title
#725 - #770
Season premiere
10 January 2016
Production year
2016
Number of episodes
46
Runtime
19 hours 10 minutes
Series rating
0.0
Rate
5
votes
9
IMDb
Write review
Anger Erupts! I Will Take Everything upon Myself!
Season 2016
Episode 1
10 January 2016
Fourth Gear! The Phenomenal Bounce-man!
Season 2016
Episode 2
17 January 2016
A Massive Counterattack! Doflamingo's Awakening!
Season 2016
Episode 3
24 January 2016
Luffy! An All-Out Leo Bazooka!
Season 2016
Episode 4
31 January 2016
Flame Dragon King! Protect Luffy's Life!
Season 2016
Episode 5
14 February 2016
Tears of Miracles! Mansherry's Fight!
Season 2016
Episode 6
21 February 2016
As Long as We Breathe! Stop the Deadly Birdcage
Season 2016
Episode 7
28 February 2016
Dead or Alive! A Fateful Countdown
Season 2016
Episode 8
6 March 2016
Strike the Heavens - Luffy's King Kong Gun of Rage
Season 2016
Episode 9
20 March 2016
To Freedom! Dressrosa Overjoyed!
Season 2016
Episode 10
27 March 2016
Unprecedented - The Shocking Decision of Admiral Fujitora!
Season 2016
Episode 11
3 April 2016
The World Trembles - The Worst Generation Advances!
Season 2016
Episode 12
10 April 2016
The Birth of a Legend - The Adventure of Sabo the Revolutionary!
Season 2016
Episode 13
17 April 2016
The Brother's Bond - The Story of Luffy and Sabo's Reunion
Season 2016
Episode 14
24 April 2016
The Strongest Creature - Kaido of the Beasts
Season 2016
Episode 15
1 May 2016
Fujitora on the Move - The Straw Hats Completely Surrounded
Season 2016
Episode 16
8 May 2016
A State of Emergency! Rebecca Is Kidnapped!
Season 2016
Episode 17
15 May 2016
The Bond Between Father and Daughter! Kyros and Rebecca!
Season 2016
Episode 18
22 May 2016
Manly Spirit - Luffy vs. Fujitora in a Head-to-Head Clash
Season 2016
Episode 19
29 May 2016
No Way Out! Admiral Fujitora's Ruthless Pursuit!
Season 2016
Episode 20
5 June 2016
Sons' Cups - Straw Hat Fleet is Formed!
Season 2016
Episode 21
12 June 2016
The Numerous Rivals Struggle Amongst Themselves - The Raging Monsters of the New World
Season 2016
Episode 22
19 June 2016
The Silver Fortress – The Great Adventures of Luffy and Bart
Season 2016
Episode 23
26 June 2016
An Underground Labyrinth – Luffy vs Mine Cart Man
Season 2016
Episode 24
3 July 2016
The Sword Technique Heats Up! Law and Zoro Finally Appear!
Season 2016
Episode 25
10 July 2016
A Desperate Situation! Luffy Fights a Battle in Extreme Heat!
Season 2016
Episode 26
17 July 2016
The Start of a New Adventure - Arrival at the Mysterious Island, 'Zou'!
Season 2016
Episode 27
31 July 2016
The New Shichibukai - Son of the Legendary Whitebeard Arrives
Season 2016
Episode 28
7 August 2016
A Deadly Elephant Climb - A Great Adventure on the Back of the Giant Elephant!
Season 2016
Episode 29
21 August 2016
Battle Starts! Luffy vs. the Mink Tribe!
Season 2016
Episode 30
28 August 2016
Garchu! The Straw Hat Crew Reunites
Season 2016
Episode 31
4 September 2016
The Counterattack Begins! The Curly Hat Pirates moves out!
Season 2016
Episode 32
11 September 2016
An Incoming Threat - Jack of the Beasts Pirates!
Season 2016
Episode 33
25 September 2016
Ruler of Day - Enter Duke Inuarashi!
Season 2016
Episode 34
2 October 2016
Ruler of Night - Nekomamushi Appears
Season 2016
Episode 35
9 October 2016
The Exterminated Capital! The Twirly Hat Crew Arrive!
Season 2016
Episode 36
16 October 2016
The Time Limit Closes in! The Bond Between the Mink Tribe and the Crew!
Season 2016
Episode 37
23 October 2016
The Delinquent Comes Home! Emperor Big Mom's Assassins!
Season 2016
Episode 38
30 October 2016
The Truth Behind His Disappearance – Sanji's Shocking Invitation
Season 2016
Episode 39
6 November 2016
To My Buds! Sanji's Farewell Note!
Season 2016
Episode 40
13 November 2016
Let's Go See Master Nekomamushi
Season 2016
Episode 41
20 November 2016
Luffy's Decision - The Sanji Abdication Crisis!
Season 2016
Episode 42
27 November 2016
An Explosive Situation – Dog, Cat, and Samurai!
Season 2016
Episode 43
4 December 2016
The Third One! Raizo of the Mist, the Ninja, Appears!
Season 2016
Episode 44
11 December 2016
A Red Stone! A Guide to the One Piece!
Season 2016
Episode 45
18 December 2016
The Secret of the Land of Wano! The Kozuki Family and the Ponegliffs!
Season 2016
Episode 46
25 December 2016
