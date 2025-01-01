Menu
Sci-Fi Action Movies

Dynamic plots, thrilling developments, and characters with extraordinary abilities are hallmarks of the sci-fi action genre.

Five Most Thrilling Sci-Fi Action Films

Iconic actors, fast-paced storytelling, and spectacular visual effects make sci-fi action movies utterly captivating. While the plots can be formulaic, skillful editing and production work create an engaging picture that’s exciting to watch, making you root for the characters as they go through wild adventures.

“Escape Plan,” 2013

The lead cast features iconic veterans Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Ray Breslin is a top-tier expert in security systems. But when he’s framed and imprisoned in a facility he once helped design, he faces a nearly impossible escape. The prison is thought to be impenetrable—and Ray must now outwit his own system to break free.

Ray has a powerful reason to escape the super-prison: to track down the person who set him up and get revenge.

“Source Code,” 2011

The second feature by David Bowie’s son, Duncan Jones. The main character, Sean Fentress, is just an ordinary passenger on a train that’s just been bombed. The first explosion already happened, but a second, more devastating one is imminent. The last eight minutes of Sean’s life are the only chance to prevent a disaster. Captain Colter Stevens, through a special program, can enter Sean’s body and relive the final moments over and over again to identify the terrorist.

During the mission, the captain realizes his superiors have kept important secrets from him.

“Pandemic,” 2016

 

Shot from a first-person perspective, the film depicts a near-future Earth ravaged by a mysterious virus. Most people have turned into bloodthirsty psychopaths, and the rest are terrified and hardened. Governments and military units failed to contain the outbreak and now hide in secure bunkers, abandoning the population to the horrors of the disease.

 

Doctor Lauren and her team face the near-impossible task of finding a working vaccine and saving the uninfected.

“Lucy,” 2014

Scarlett Johansson plays Lucy, a young woman who agrees to deliver a mysterious briefcase for her boyfriend. Inside is a new drug that boosts the brain to full capacity. Due to unexpected events, Lucy accidentally absorbs a massive dose, gaining superhuman powers. She can now see through obstacles and travel through time and space.

This seemingly harmless young woman becomes a global threat, and stopping her before she harms humanity is crucial.

“Snowpiercer,” 2013

In the near future, Earth is devastated by a massive man-made disaster and becomes a frozen wasteland. The last survivors live aboard a huge train that endlessly circles the globe. The train is divided by class: the elite in the front cars, the poor in the back, kept under constant control. The underprivileged lack food, clothing, and hope.

Among them, however, are rebels determined to fight their way to the front and change the system.

