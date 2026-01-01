Menu
Synopsis

A fungus stored in a government facility gets out and wreaks havoc on the world.
Country USA
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026 Russia Global Film
6 February 2026 Latvia N16
6 February 2026 Lithuania
Production StudioCanal, Pariah, Ciné+OCS
Also known as
Cold Storage, Alerta Extinción, Alerta Apocalipse, Cold Storage - Ameaça Mortal, Dermesztő kór
Director
Jonny Campbell
Cast
Joe Keery
Georgina Campbell
Liam Neeson
Lesley Manville
Sosie Bacon
Film rating

6.5
Rate 15 votes
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies 
