Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Kinoafisha
Films
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Cold Storage
Action
Comedy
Sci-Fi
Synopsis
A fungus stored in a government facility gets out and wreaks havoc on the world.
Cold Storage
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 February 2026
Release date
26 February 2026
Russia
Global Film
6 February 2026
Latvia
N16
6 February 2026
Lithuania
Production
StudioCanal, Pariah, Ciné+OCS
Also known as
Cold Storage, Alerta Extinción, Alerta Apocalipse, Cold Storage - Ameaça Mortal, Dermesztő kór
Director
Jonny Campbell
Cast
Joe Keery
Georgina Campbell
Liam Neeson
Lesley Manville
Sosie Bacon
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025
Best Comedies
Interesting facts
Adapted from David Keopp's novel Cold Storage.
Cold Storage
Trailer
0
0
Cold Storage
Trailer in russian
0
0
Stills
