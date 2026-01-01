We’ve curated collections of anime films and series for every taste — from dynamic action and captivating fantasy to touching dramas and hilarious comedies. You’ll find cult masterpieces, highly-rated new releases, and stories that have won over millions of viewers. Fancy watching an emotional drama, an epic adventure, or a light-hearted romance? In KinoAfisha’s anime selections, everyone will find something special. Choose your favourite, immerse yourself in the atmosphere of beloved worlds, and enjoy the show!