6.3 IMDb Rating: 5.6
Rate
7 posters
Going 325
Not going 20
Kinoafisha Films Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World 18+
Going 325
Not going 20

Synopsis

Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.

Captain America: Brave New World - trailer
Captain America: Brave New World  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 14 April 2025
World premiere 11 February 2025
Release date
27 February 2025 Russia
13 February 2025 American Samoa
13 February 2025 Argentina +13
13 February 2025 Australia
13 February 2025 Austria 14
13 February 2025 Azerbaijan 16+
13 February 2025 Brazil
14 February 2025 Bulgaria
14 February 2025 Canada
13 February 2025 Chile 14
14 February 2025 China
13 February 2025 Croatia
13 February 2025 Czechia
15 February 2025 Dominican Republic
14 February 2025 Estonia
12 February 2025 Finland
12 February 2025 France
13 February 2025 Georgia PG-13
12 February 2025 Germany
14 February 2025 Great Britain 12
13 February 2025 Guatemala
12 February 2025 Hong Kong
14 February 2025 Iceland Unrated
14 February 2025 India
12 February 2025 Indonesia
14 February 2025 Ireland 12A
13 February 2025 Israel
12 February 2025 Italy T
14 February 2025 Japan
13 February 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
13 February 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
14 February 2025 Latvia
14 February 2025 Lithuania N
28 May 2025 Macao
13 February 2025 Malaysia
14 February 2025 Mexico
13 February 2025 Moldova AP 12
13 February 2025 Montenegro o.A.
12 February 2025 Netherlands
13 February 2025 New Zealand
12 February 2025 Norway 12
13 February 2025 Peru
12 February 2025 Philippines
14 February 2025 Poland
13 February 2025 Portugal
13 February 2025 Puerto Rico PG-13
14 February 2025 Romania
13 February 2025 Serbia o.A.
13 February 2025 Singapore
13 February 2025 Slovakia 12
14 February 2025 South Africa
12 February 2025 South Korea
14 February 2025 Spain
12 February 2025 Sweden 11
12 February 2025 Taiwan
13 February 2025 Thailand
14 February 2025 Turkey
13 February 2025 UAE 18TC
14 February 2025 USA
13 February 2025 Ukraine
13 February 2025 Uzbekistan
14 February 2025 Viet Nam
13 February 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Budget $180,000,000
Worldwide Gross $415,101,577
Production Marvel Studios, British Columbia Film Commission
Also known as
Captain America: Brave New World, Capitán América: Un nuevo mundo, Capitão América: Admirável Mundo Novo, Amerika Kapitány: Szép új világ, Capitaine America: le meilleur des mondes, Capitán América: Brave New World, Captain America 4, Captain America: Curajoasa lume nouă, Captain America: New World Order, Captain America: Nový svet, Captain America: Nový svět, Captain America: Olam Khadash Moofla, Captain America: Thế Giới Mới, Captain America: Θαυμαστός καινούριος κόσμος, Kaeptin Amerika: Beureibeu nywu woldeu, Kapetan Amerika: Vrli novi svijet, Kapitan Amerika: Jasur yangi dunyo, Kapitan Amerika: Yeni cəsur dünya, Kapitan Ameryka: Nowy wspaniały świat, Kapitonas Amerika. Drąsus naujas pasaulis, Kaptan Amerika: Cesur Yeni Dünya, Kapten Ameerika 5: vapper uus maailm, Капетан Америка: Врли нови свет, Капитан Америка: Дивный новый мир, Капитан Америка. Новый мир, Капітан Америка: Чудесний новий світ, कैप्टन अमेरिका: ब्रेव न्यू वर्ल्ड, キャプテン・アメリカ：ブレイブ・ニュー・ワールド, 美国队长4, 美国队长4：新世界秩序, 美國隊長：無畏新世界, 美國隊長4:勇敢新世界
Director
Julius Onah
Julius Onah
Cast
Anthony Mackie
Anthony Mackie
Tim Blake Nelson
Tim Blake Nelson
Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Liv Tyler
Liv Tyler
Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
Cast and Crew
Film rating

6.3
Rate 70 votes
5.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  2849
Interesting facts

Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt, marking Ford's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This represents the sixth occasion a role has been recast in the MCU. The previous five were:

Several parts were also recast in What If...? (2021). Ford is the first actor to be recast in the MCU as a result of the original actor's death; Hurt died on 13 March 2022.

Goofs

The scenes around Washington, D.C., look as if they were shot in summer, with cherry blossom trees flowering in several frames. In reality, cherry blossoms come out in late March, long before other trees leaf or flower. Moreover, the majority of trees in Washington, D.C., are Yoshino cherries that produce white blooms with a faint pink tinge. The film's CGI trees, however, are modelled on the bright pink Kwanzan variety, which does not appear in the film's location shots.

Captain America: Brave New World - trailer
Captain America: Brave New World Trailer
Captain America: Brave New World - teaser
Captain America: Brave New World Teaser
