Sam Wilson, the new Captain America, finds himself in the middle of an international incident and must discover the motive behind a nefarious global plan.
|27 February 2025
|Russia
|13 February 2025
|American Samoa
|13 February 2025
|Argentina
|+13
|13 February 2025
|Australia
|13 February 2025
|Austria
|14
|13 February 2025
|Azerbaijan
|16+
|13 February 2025
|Brazil
|14 February 2025
|Bulgaria
|14 February 2025
|Canada
|13 February 2025
|Chile
|14
|14 February 2025
|China
|13 February 2025
|Croatia
|13 February 2025
|Czechia
|15 February 2025
|Dominican Republic
|14 February 2025
|Estonia
|12 February 2025
|Finland
|12 February 2025
|France
|13 February 2025
|Georgia
|PG-13
|12 February 2025
|Germany
|14 February 2025
|Great Britain
|12
|13 February 2025
|Guatemala
|12 February 2025
|Hong Kong
|14 February 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|14 February 2025
|India
|12 February 2025
|Indonesia
|14 February 2025
|Ireland
|12A
|13 February 2025
|Israel
|12 February 2025
|Italy
|T
|14 February 2025
|Japan
|13 February 2025
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|13 February 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|12+
|14 February 2025
|Latvia
|14 February 2025
|Lithuania
|N
|28 May 2025
|Macao
|13 February 2025
|Malaysia
|14 February 2025
|Mexico
|13 February 2025
|Moldova
|AP 12
|13 February 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|12 February 2025
|Netherlands
|13 February 2025
|New Zealand
|12 February 2025
|Norway
|12
|13 February 2025
|Peru
|12 February 2025
|Philippines
|14 February 2025
|Poland
|13 February 2025
|Portugal
|13 February 2025
|Puerto Rico
|PG-13
|14 February 2025
|Romania
|13 February 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|13 February 2025
|Singapore
|13 February 2025
|Slovakia
|12
|14 February 2025
|South Africa
|12 February 2025
|South Korea
|14 February 2025
|Spain
|12 February 2025
|Sweden
|11
|12 February 2025
|Taiwan
|13 February 2025
|Thailand
|14 February 2025
|Turkey
|13 February 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|14 February 2025
|USA
|13 February 2025
|Ukraine
|13 February 2025
|Uzbekistan
|14 February 2025
|Viet Nam
|13 February 2025
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|PG-13
Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt, marking Ford's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This represents the sixth occasion a role has been recast in the MCU. The previous five were:
Several parts were also recast in What If...? (2021). Ford is the first actor to be recast in the MCU as a result of the original actor's death; Hurt died on 13 March 2022.
The scenes around Washington, D.C., look as if they were shot in summer, with cherry blossom trees flowering in several frames. In reality, cherry blossoms come out in late March, long before other trees leaf or flower. Moreover, the majority of trees in Washington, D.C., are Yoshino cherries that produce white blooms with a faint pink tinge. The film's CGI trees, however, are modelled on the bright pink Kwanzan variety, which does not appear in the film's location shots.