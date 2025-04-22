Yelena Belova Daddy, I'm so alone. I don't have anything anymore. All I do is sit, and look at my phone, and think of all the terrible things that I've done, and then I go to work, and then I drink, come home to no-one, and I sit and think about all the terrible things I've done again and again and I go crazy!

Alexei Shostakov Yelena, stop. We all have things that we regret.

Yelena Belova No, but I have so many!

[bursts into tears]

Yelena Belova My first test at the Red Room... Anya, she was just a child, she was so small...