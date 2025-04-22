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Poster of Thunderbolts*
7.7
Thunderbolts* - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Thunderbolts*
7.7

Thunderbolts*

, 2025
Thunderbolts
USA / Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Going 486
Not going 12
Poster of Thunderbolts*
7.7
Going 486
Not going 12
Thunderbolts* - Trailer 2
Thunderbolts*  Trailer 2

Synopsis

After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, seven disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.

Cast

Sebastian Stan
Sebastian Stan
Bucky Barnes
Florence Pugh
Florence Pugh
Yelena Belova
David Harbour
David Harbour
Alexei Shostakov
Hannah John-Kamen
Hannah John-Kamen
Ava Starr
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko
Antonia Dreykov
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
Valentina Allegra de Fontaine
Wyatt Russell
Wyatt Russell
John Walker
Geraldine Viswanathan
Geraldine Viswanathan
Mel
Lewis Pullman
Lewis Pullman
Robert Reynolds
Wendell Pierce
Wendell Pierce
Congressman Gary
Director Jake Schreier
Writer Eric Pearson, Kurt Busiek, Mark Bagley, Joanna Calo, Sung-Jin Lee
Composer Son Lux
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 6 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 30 June 2025
World premiere 22 April 2025
Release date
12 May 2025 Russia
1 May 2025 Australia
30 April 2025 Azerbaijan 12+
1 May 2025 Brazil 14
2 May 2025 Bulgaria
2 May 2025 Canada
1 May 2025 Chile 14
30 April 2025 China
1 May 2025 Colombia
1 May 2025 Croatia
1 May 2025 Czechia 12+
30 April 2025 Denmark
1 May 2025 Dominican Republic
2 May 2025 Estonia
30 April 2025 Finland
30 April 2025 France
1 May 2025 Georgia PG-13
1 May 2025 Germany 12
2 May 2025 Great Britain
1 May 2025 Greece K12
1 May 2025 Guatemala
30 April 2025 Hong Kong
1 May 2025 Hungary 16
30 April 2025 Iceland Unrated
2 May 2025 India
30 April 2025 Indonesia 13+
2 May 2025 Ireland 12A
1 May 2025 Israel
30 April 2025 Italy
2 May 2025 Japan
1 May 2025 Kazakhstan 16+
1 May 2025 Kuwait
1 May 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
2 May 2025 Latvia N16
1 May 2025 Lithuania N13
30 April 2025 Macao B
1 May 2025 Malaysia
30 April 2025 Mexico
1 May 2025 Moldova AP 12
1 May 2025 Montenegro o.A.
30 April 2025 Netherlands
1 May 2025 New Zealand
30 April 2025 Norway
1 May 2025 Panama
1 May 2025 Peru
30 April 2025 Philippines PG
2 May 2025 Poland
30 April 2025 Portugal
1 May 2025 Puerto Rico PG-13
2 May 2025 Romania
1 May 2025 Saudi Arabia
1 May 2025 Serbia o.A.
1 May 2025 Singapore
1 May 2025 Slovakia 12
2 May 2025 South Africa
30 April 2025 South Korea
30 April 2025 Spain 12
30 April 2025 Sweden 11
30 April 2025 Switzerland 12
30 April 2025 Taiwan 12+
1 May 2025 Thailand
2 May 2025 Turkey 16+
1 May 2025 UAE TBC
5 May 2025 USA
1 May 2025 Ukraine 16+
1 May 2025 Uzbekistan
2 May 2025 Viet Nam
1 May 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Budget $180,000,000
Worldwide Gross $382,436,917
Production Marvel Studios
Also known as
Thunderbolts*, *The New Avengers, Громовержцы*, 雷霆特攻隊*, *Biệt Đội Avengers Mới, *Os Novos Vingadores, *新復仇者聯盟, Biệt Đội Sấm Sét*, I Nuovi Avengers, Kõuenooled*, Mennydörgők*, Momaqaldiroqlar*, Oops! All Berries, Pērkonbultas*, Thunderbolts, Thunderbolts: The New Avengers, Yeni Avengers, Громовержці*, Громовници*, थंडरबोल्ट्स*, サンダーボルツ*, 雷霆特攻队*, *新复仇者联盟, Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts, Marvel Studios' T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* The New Avengers, The New Avengers, Thunderbolts* de Marvel Studios, Thunderbolts* The New Avengers, T̶h̶u̶n̶d̶e̶r̶b̶o̶l̶t̶s̶* Los Nuevos Vengadores de Marvel Studios, صاعقه‌ها*, သန္တာဗိုလ်, 뉴 어벤져스, 썬더볼츠＊, Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*, Thunderbolts*: *Nowi Avengers, ת'אנדרבולטס, תנדרבולטס, サンダーボルツ⋆, *Los Nuevos Avengers, *Yeni Yenilmezler, *Нові месники, *הנוקמים החדשים, Los Nuevos Avengers, Marvel Studios' The New Avengers, Momaqaldiroqlar, הנוקמים החדשים, サンダーボルツ, *Los Nuevos Vengadores, *ת'אנדרבולטס, Marvel's Thunderbolts*, Mennydörgők, Thunderbolts The New Avengers, Thunderbolts* *The New Avengers, Thunderbolts*: *Os Novos Vingadores, Грамабоі*, الصواعق, 新复仇者联盟, *Les Nouveaux Avengers, *ახალი შურისმაძიებლები

Film rating

7.7
Rate 107 votes
7.1 IMDb
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Place in the rating
In overall ranking  628 In the Action genre  158 In the Adventure genre  162 In the Sci-Fi genre  95 In films of USA  414 In films of 2025  29
Updated 24 August 2026

Film Trailers

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Thunderbolts* - Trailer 2
Thunderbolts* Trailer 2
Thunderbolts* - Trailer
Thunderbolts* Trailer
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Quotes

Yelena Belova Daddy, I'm so alone. I don't have anything anymore. All I do is sit, and look at my phone, and think of all the terrible things that I've done, and then I go to work, and then I drink, come home to no-one, and I sit and think about all the terrible things I've done again and again and I go crazy!
Alexei Shostakov Yelena, stop. We all have things that we regret.
Yelena Belova No, but I have so many!
[bursts into tears]
Yelena Belova My first test at the Red Room... Anya, she was just a child, she was so small...
Alexei Shostakov So were you. I know. I know they were dark times... very, very dark times. but... before, you were such a special little girl. Did you know this? You walked into room and made it bright. You felt a lot of joy.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Florence Pugh is keen on heights and was resolved to be the one to jump from Merdeka 118 in the opening, repeatedly emailing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to argue against using a stunt double. She recalled that as filming drew nearer, the team warned it was unlikely because of a significant insurance complication and, quite understandably, they weren't prepared to send her off the world's second-tallest building. Pugh pushed back, saying it would do wonders for the press tour, and admits she was being a bit of a cheeky 'sassy Karen' in messages to Kevin, insisting they'd be making headlines and even breaking Guinness World Records. In the end they relented and told her they would work out a way to let her fall from the second-tallest building.

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