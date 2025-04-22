After finding themselves ensnared in a death trap, seven disillusioned castoffs must embark on a dangerous mission that will force them to confront the darkest corners of their pasts.
|12 May 2025
|Russia
|1 May 2025
|Australia
|30 April 2025
|Azerbaijan
|12+
|1 May 2025
|Brazil
|14
|2 May 2025
|Bulgaria
|2 May 2025
|Canada
|1 May 2025
|Chile
|14
|30 April 2025
|China
|1 May 2025
|Colombia
|1 May 2025
|Croatia
|1 May 2025
|Czechia
|12+
|30 April 2025
|Denmark
|1 May 2025
|Dominican Republic
|2 May 2025
|Estonia
|30 April 2025
|Finland
|30 April 2025
|France
|1 May 2025
|Georgia
|PG-13
|1 May 2025
|Germany
|12
|2 May 2025
|Great Britain
|1 May 2025
|Greece
|K12
|1 May 2025
|Guatemala
|30 April 2025
|Hong Kong
|1 May 2025
|Hungary
|16
|30 April 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|2 May 2025
|India
|30 April 2025
|Indonesia
|13+
|2 May 2025
|Ireland
|12A
|1 May 2025
|Israel
|30 April 2025
|Italy
|2 May 2025
|Japan
|1 May 2025
|Kazakhstan
|16+
|1 May 2025
|Kuwait
|1 May 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|12+
|2 May 2025
|Latvia
|N16
|1 May 2025
|Lithuania
|N13
|30 April 2025
|Macao
|B
|1 May 2025
|Malaysia
|30 April 2025
|Mexico
|1 May 2025
|Moldova
|AP 12
|1 May 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|30 April 2025
|Netherlands
|1 May 2025
|New Zealand
|30 April 2025
|Norway
|1 May 2025
|Panama
|1 May 2025
|Peru
|30 April 2025
|Philippines
|PG
|2 May 2025
|Poland
|30 April 2025
|Portugal
|1 May 2025
|Puerto Rico
|PG-13
|2 May 2025
|Romania
|1 May 2025
|Saudi Arabia
|1 May 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|1 May 2025
|Singapore
|1 May 2025
|Slovakia
|12
|2 May 2025
|South Africa
|30 April 2025
|South Korea
|30 April 2025
|Spain
|12
|30 April 2025
|Sweden
|11
|30 April 2025
|Switzerland
|12
|30 April 2025
|Taiwan
|12+
|1 May 2025
|Thailand
|2 May 2025
|Turkey
|16+
|1 May 2025
|UAE
|TBC
|5 May 2025
|USA
|1 May 2025
|Ukraine
|16+
|1 May 2025
|Uzbekistan
|2 May 2025
|Viet Nam
|1 May 2025
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|PG-13
Florence Pugh is keen on heights and was resolved to be the one to jump from Merdeka 118 in the opening, repeatedly emailing Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to argue against using a stunt double. She recalled that as filming drew nearer, the team warned it was unlikely because of a significant insurance complication and, quite understandably, they weren't prepared to send her off the world's second-tallest building. Pugh pushed back, saying it would do wonders for the press tour, and admits she was being a bit of a cheeky 'sassy Karen' in messages to Kevin, insisting they'd be making headlines and even breaking Guinness World Records. In the end they relented and told her they would work out a way to let her fall from the second-tallest building.