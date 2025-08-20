Menu
IMDb Rating: 4.4
Synopsis

Set against the backdrop of a postapocalyptic Earth whose Eastern Hemisphere was destroyed by a massive solar flare, leaving what life remains mutated from radiation and fallout. The story revolves around a group of treasure hunters who extract such objects as the Mona Lisa, the Rosetta Stone and the Crown Jewels while facing rival hunters, mutants and pirates.

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 20 August 2025
Release date
2 October 2025 Russia Вольга 18+
20 August 2025 Belgium
28 August 2025 Brazil 18
12 September 2025 Bulgaria D
18 September 2025 Czechia
21 August 2025 Germany
28 August 2025 Greece
21 August 2025 Iceland 16 year age limit
12 September 2025 Indonesia
21 August 2025 Israel
5 September 2025 Latvia 16+
5 September 2025 Lithuania
11 December 2025 Mexico
21 August 2025 Netherlands
27 August 2025 Philippines
21 August 2025 Qatar
29 August 2025 South Africa
22 August 2025 Spain
11 September 2025 Thailand
21 August 2025 UAE 18TC
22 August 2025 USA R
18 September 2025 Ukraine
Budget $60,000,000
Worldwide Gross $164,271
Production CAA Media Finance, Endurance Media, Original Film
Also known as
Afterburn, Cazadores del fin del mundo, Caçadores do Fim do Mundo, Мир в огне, Aardekütid, Afterburn (Zona cero), Afterburn: Οι Κυνηγοί στο Τέλος του Κόσμου, După apocalipsă, Medžiotojai, Pasaules gala mednieki, Tza'ya'dei Sof Ha'Olam, Világvége után, Останнє пограбування
Director
J.J. Perry
Cast
Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Olga Kurylenko
Olga Kurylenko
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
Daniel Bernhardt
Daniel Bernhardt
Eden Epstein
Eden Epstein
Similar films for Afterburn
Armored 5.7
Armored (2009)
Geostorm 6.0
Geostorm (2017)
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life 6.1
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life (2003)
Reign of Fire 6.9
Reign of Fire (2002)
Carter 5.3
Carter (2022)
Timeline 5.6
Timeline (2003)
RocknRolla 7.4
RocknRolla (2008)
Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World
Sci-Fi Action Movies Sci-Fi Action Movies

Film rating

4.7

4.7
12 votes
4.4 IMDb
Moskino Fakel
21:30 from 420 ₽
Moskino Iskra
19:00 from 480 ₽
Afterburn - trailer
Afterburn Trailer
Afterburn - trailer in russian
Afterburn Trailer in russian
Stills

«Afterburn» now playing

Moskino Fakel
Aviamotornaya
2D
21:30 from 420 ₽
Moskino Iskra
Timiryazevskaya
2D
19:00 from 480 ₽
Moskino Molodezhnyy
Tekstilshchiki
2D
19:30 from 430 ₽
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
