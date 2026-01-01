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Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Action 2017

Rating of films in the Action genre of 2017

Logan 8.3
1 Logan
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
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Thor: Ragnarok 8.2
2 Thor: Ragnarok
Fantasy, Drama, Action 2017, USA
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Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 8.0
3 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
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Spider-Man: Homecoming 7.8
4 Spider-Man: Homecoming
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
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Wonder Woman 7.7
5 Wonder Woman
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
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Only the Brave 7.6
6 Only the Brave
Drama, Action, Catastrophe 2017, USA
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The Hitman's Bodyguard 7.6
7 The Hitman's Bodyguard
Action, Comedy 2017, USA
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Baby Driver 7.6
8 Baby Driver
Action, Crime, Thriller 2017, USA / Great Britain
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Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales 7.4
9 Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales
Comedy, Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2017, USA
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War for the Planet of the Apes 7.4
10 War for the Planet of the Apes
Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
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King Arthur: Legend of the Sword 7.4
11 King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
Fantasy, Action, Drama, Adventure 2017, USA
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Kong: Skull Island 7.3
12 Kong: Skull Island
Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
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The Fate of the Furious 7.2
13 The Fate of the Furious
Action, Thriller, Crime 2017, USA
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Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets 7.2
14 Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure 2017, France
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Justice League 7.1
15 Justice League
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action, Fantasy 2017, USA
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Power Rangers 7.1
16 Power Rangers
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, USA
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Kingsman: The Golden Circle 7.1
17 Kingsman: The Golden Circle
Action, Crime, Adventure 2017, USA
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Ghost in the Shell 7.0
18 Ghost in the Shell
Crime, Drama, Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
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Jungle 7.0
19 Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
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Ocean's Eight 7.0
20 Ocean's Eight
Crime, Comedy, Action 2017, USA
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American Assassin 7.0
21 American Assassin
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
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Star Wars: The Last Jedi 6.8
22 Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2017, USA
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Unlocked 6.7
23 Unlocked
Thriller, Action 2017, Great Britain
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Underworld: Blood Wars 6.5
24 Underworld: Blood Wars
Horror, Action 2017, USA
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Baywatch 6.4
25 Baywatch
Comedy, Action 2017, USA
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The Mummy 6.3
26 The Mummy
Fantasy, Adventure, Action 2017, USA
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Transformers: The Last Knight 6.2
27 Transformers: The Last Knight
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2017, USA
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Annihilation 6.2
28 Annihilation
Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action 2017, USA / Great Britain
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Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
29 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
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Geostorm 6.1
30 Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
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Security 6.0
31 Security
Action 2017, USA
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The Legend of Conan 6.0
32 The Legend of Conan
Action, Fantasy, Adventure 2017, USA
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xXx: Return of Xander Cage 6.0
33 xXx: Return of Xander Cage
Action 2017, USA
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The Guardians 5.7
34 The Guardians
Action, Sci-Fi 2017, Russia
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Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
35 Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
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Beyond Skyline 5.4
36 Beyond Skyline
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure, Thriller 2017, USA
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Beyond the Edge 5.3
37 Beyond the Edge
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2017, Russia
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Dance to Death 3.8
38 Dance to Death
Sci-Fi, Adventure, Action 2017, Russia
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Future World 3.7
39 Future World
Sci-Fi, Action 2017, USA
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The Assault 3.5
40 The Assault
Action, Thriller 2017, USA
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Year
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Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2026 Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre Top Films by Year IMDb Film Ratings
Most Anticipated Films
968
Spider-Man: Brand New Day 13 August 2026
607
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 5 November 2026
396
The Odyssey 30 July 2026
320
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 10 December 2026
249
Avengers: Doomsday 17 December 2026
Top Films in Cinemas
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
When Cats Fly
8.7
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
8.7
Project Hail Mary
8.6
Mozart at 250: The Salzburg Festival Celebration
Top 1000 Films
9.6
Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.0
Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience
9.0
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
8.9
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
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