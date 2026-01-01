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Poster of The Legend of Conan
6.0
Kinoafisha Films The Legend of Conan
6.0

The Legend of Conan

, 2017
King Conan
USA / Action, Fantasy, Adventure / 18+
Poster of The Legend of Conan
6.0

Synopsis

The plot is unknown at this time.

Cast

Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Conan
Director Paul Verhoeven
Writer Will Beall, Andrea Berloff, Robert E. Howard, Chris Morgan, Christopher McQuarrie
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2017
Production 20th Century Studios, Chris Morgan Productions, Conan Properties
Also known as
King Conan, The Legend of Conan, 코난 3

Film rating

6.0
Rate 26 votes
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3260 In the Action genre  732 In the Fantasy genre  236 In the Adventure genre  619 In films of USA  1954 In films of 2017  142
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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