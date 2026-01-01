Similar films for The Legend of Conan
Conan the Barbarian Action, Adventure, Fantasy
1982, USA
7.0
Conan the Destroyer Action, Fantasy, Adventure
1984, USA
6.0
Conan the Barbarian Adventure, Fantasy, Action
2011, USA
5.0
Tayna pechati drakona Adventure, Fantasy
2019, Russia / China
5.0
Total Recall Adventure, Horror, Action, Thriller, Sci-Fi
1990, USA
7.0
Last Action Hero Fantasy, Comedy, Action, Adventure
1993, USA
6.0
Expend4bles Action, Adventure, Thriller
2023, USA
6.0
Red Sonja Adventure, Action, Fantasy
1985, USA / Netherlands
6.0
Flesh and Blood Adventure, Drama
1985, Netherlands / Spain
6.0
Commando Action, Adventure
1985, USA
7.0
End of Days Fantasy, Horror, Mystery, Thriller, Action
1999, USA
6.0
Starship Troopers Thriller, Sci-Fi, Adventure
1997, USA
7.0