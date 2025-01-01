Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Kenneth Branagh Awards

Kenneth Branagh
Awards and nominations of Kenneth Branagh
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2012 Academy Awards, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993 Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Live Action Short Film
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990 Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1993 Cannes Film Festival 1993
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022 BAFTA Awards 2022
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Film
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Drama Series
Winner
Best Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993 BAFTA Awards 1993
Michael Balcon Award
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990 BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Direction
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012 BAFTA Awards 2012
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2007 Venice Film Festival 2007
Queer Lion - Special Mention
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Queer Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1995 Venice Film Festival 1995
Best Director
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2000 Razzie Awards 2000
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Toronto International Film Festival 2021
Best Film
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1992 Berlin International Film Festival 1992
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
