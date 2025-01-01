Menu
Anthony Hopkins
Awards
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Anthony Hopkins
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1976
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama or Comedy Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2008
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1994
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1973
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2020
Tribute Actor Award
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1987
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
