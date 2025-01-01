Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Julianna Margulies Awards

Awards and nominations of Julianna Margulies

Julianna Margulies
Awards and nominations of Julianna Margulies
Golden Globes, USA 2010 Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015 Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012 Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more