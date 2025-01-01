Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julianna Margulies
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julianna Margulies
Julianna Margulies
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julianna Margulies
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree