Denzel Washington
Awards
Awards and nominations of Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1988
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Nominee
Outstanding Non-Fiction Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
Outstanding Informational Special
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Villain
Winner
Best Line
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best Male Performance
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best WTF Moment
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2008
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Best Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1994
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Most Desirable Male
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1993
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Best Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1993
Best Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
