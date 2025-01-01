Menu
Robert De Niro
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert De Niro
Robert De Niro
Awards and nominations of Robert De Niro
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1992
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1978
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Television Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1981
Best Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2003
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Line from a Movie
Winner
Best On-Screen Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Cameo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
Best Action Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1992
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Villain
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Life Achievement Award
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2007
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Contribution
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Honorary Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
