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Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Kinoafisha
Persons
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Charlotte Rampling
Date of Birth
5 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Thriller heroine
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.8
Dexter
(2006)
8.3
Broadchurch
(2013)
7.5
The Verdict
(1982)
Filmography
Dune Messiah
Dune: Part Three
Adventure
2026, USA
Watch trailer
6.6
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
Drama
2025, USA
Watch trailer
Tickets
5.8
Two Pianos
Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic
2025, France / Turkey
6.1
The Anchor
L'ancre
Documentary
2024, Belgium / France / Iceland
6.6
Benedetta
Benedetta
History, Romantic, Biography, Drama
2021, France / Netherlands
Watch trailer
6.4
Everything Went Fine
Tout s'est bien passé
Drama
2021, France
Watch trailer
6.6
Juniper
Juniper
Drama
2021, New Zealand
5.1
Last Words
Last Words
Drama, Sci-Fi
2020, France / Italy
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