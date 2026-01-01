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Charlotte Rampling Charlotte Rampling
Kinoafisha Persons Charlotte Rampling

Charlotte Rampling

Charlotte Rampling

Date of Birth
5 February 1946
Age
80 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Thriller heroine, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Dexter 8.8
Dexter (2006)
Broadchurch 8.3
Broadchurch (2013)
The Verdict 7.5
The Verdict (1982)

Filmography

Dune Messiah
Dune Messiah Dune: Part Three
Adventure 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Father Mother Sister Brother 6.6
Father Mother Sister Brother Father Mother Sister Brother
Drama 2025, USA
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Tickets
Two Pianos 5.8
Two Pianos Deux pianos
Drama, Music, Romantic 2025, France / Turkey
The Anchor 6.1
The Anchor L'ancre
Documentary 2024, Belgium / France / Iceland
Benedetta 6.6
Benedetta Benedetta
History, Romantic, Biography, Drama 2021, France / Netherlands
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Everything Went Fine 6.4
Everything Went Fine Tout s'est bien passé
Drama 2021, France
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Juniper 6.6
Juniper Juniper
Drama 2021, New Zealand
Last Words 5.1
Last Words Last Words
Drama, Sci-Fi 2020, France / Italy
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