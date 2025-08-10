Menu
In the Hand of Dante

Synopsis

When the original manuscript of The Divine Comedy emerges in the clutches of a black-market smuggling ring in New York City's dangerous underbelly, the mob calls weary scholar Nick to authenticate it. Overwhelmed by temptation, Nick defies the mafia and steals the manuscript. As he follows a dark and violent path from a metaphorical Hell into Paradise with his love Giulietta, a parallel tale unfolds: the odyssey of Dante himself, a man who, trapped in a loveless marriage with Gemma and bolstered only by his mentorship under an austere intellectual, escapes to Sicily and creates his masterpiece.
Country Italy
Production year 2025
Online premiere 10 August 2025
World premiere 10 August 2025
Production Dreamcrew, Exemplary Films Corporation, Intromagine Pictures
In the Hand of Dante, Hand of Dante, Рукой Данте
Julian Schnabel
Gal Gadot
Jason Momoa
Gerard Butler
Oscar Isaac
Sabrina Impacciatore
5.7
4.9 IMDb
