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Kinoafisha Films Trassa «More — more»

Trassa «More — more»

, 2026
Russia / Comedy
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Poster of Trassa «More — more»
Tickets
Going 11
Not going 7
Trassa «More — more» - Trailer
Trassa «More — more»  Trailer

Cast

Aram Vardevanyan
Aram Vardevanyan
Yuliya Frants
Yuliya Frants
Oleg Ots
Oleg Ots
Darya Matveeva
Darya Matveeva
Vasiliy Sedykh
Vasiliy Sedykh
Denis Samoylov
Denis Samoylov
Olesya Potashinskaya
Olesya Potashinskaya
Vladimir Mayzinger
Vladimir Mayzinger
Sergey Murzin
Sergey Murzin
Kseniya Krupenina
Kseniya Krupenina
Nikolai Sharifulin
Nikolai Sharifulin
Denis Doronin
Denis Doronin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2026
World premiere 9 July 2026
Release date
9 July 2026 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат

Film rating

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Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 24 July 2026

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Trassa «More — more» - Trailer
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Moskva
Ohotnyy Ryad
2D
12:15
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