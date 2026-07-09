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Trassa «More — more»
Trassa «More — more»
, 2026
Russia / Comedy
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Trassa «More — more»
Trailer
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Cast
Aram Vardevanyan
Yuliya Frants
Oleg Ots
Darya Matveeva
Vasiliy Sedykh
Denis Samoylov
Olesya Potashinskaya
Vladimir Mayzinger
Sergey Murzin
Kseniya Krupenina
Nikolai Sharifulin
Denis Doronin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 26 minutes
Production year
2026
World premiere
9 July 2026
Release date
9 July 2026
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
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0.0
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Updated 24 July 2026
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Trassa «More — more»
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Moskva
Ohotnyy Ryad
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