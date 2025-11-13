Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Denmark

Rating of the best films produced in Denmark

Another Round 7.7
1 Another Round
Comedy, Drama 2020, Denmark / Sweden / Netherlands
Rate
The Worst Person in the World 7.7
2 The Worst Person in the World
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2021, Norway / France / Sweden / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
Dogville 7.6
3 Dogville
Thriller, Drama 2003, Denmark / Sweden / Norway / Finland / Great Britain / France / Germany / Netherlands
Rate
Watch trailer
The Promised Land 7.6
4 The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
Rate
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
5 The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Rate
The Ugly Stepsister 7.3
6 The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
Melancholia 7.2
7 Melancholia
Sci-Fi, Drama 2010, Germany / Sweden / Denmark / France / Italy
Rate
Antichrist 6.9
8 Antichrist
Horror, Drama 2009, Denmark / Germany / France / Sweden / Italy / Poland
Rate
The House That Jack Built 6.9
9 The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lego Movie Sequel 6.8
10 The Lego Movie Sequel
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / Australia / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
Nymphomaniac: Vol. I 6.8
11 Nymphomaniac: Vol. I
Drama, Adult 2013, Denmark / Germany / France / Belgium / Great Britain
Rate
Luis and the Aliens 6.8
12 Luis and the Aliens
Animation 2018, Germany / Luxembourg / Denmark
Rate
Watch trailer
Love Is All You Need 6.6
13 Love Is All You Need
Comedy, Romantic 2012, Germany / Denmark / Sweden / France / Italy
Rate
Kon-Tiki 6.4
14 Kon-Tiki
Action, Biography, Drama, Adventure, History 2012, Great Britain / Norway / Denmark
Rate
The LEGO Ninjago Movie 6.1
15 The LEGO Ninjago Movie
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Denmark
Rate
Speak No Evil 6.1
16 Speak No Evil
Thriller, Horror 2022, Denmark / Netherlands
Rate
