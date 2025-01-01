Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World

Films about the End of the World and Survival in a Post-Apocalyptic World

In our selection, you’ll find the best films about the apocalypse, thematically connected not only to pandemics but also to dangerous climate changes, zombie invasions, alien attacks, and asteroid impacts. Films about various scenarios of the end of the world remain highly popular with audiences thanks to their spectacular visuals, thrilling special effects, and captivating sci-fi plots.

All 100
By year
Reset
The End
The End
Musical 2025, USA
6.0
In the Lost Lands
In the Lost Lands
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2025, USA
5.0
28 Years Later
28 Years Later
Horror 2025, Great Britain / USA
6.0
Furiosa
Furiosa
Action 2024, USA
8.0
Rich Flu
Rich Flu
Thriller 2024, USA / Colombia / Spain
4.0
Megalopolis
Megalopolis
Drama, Sci-Fi 2024, USA
5.0
Adam i Eva
Adam i Eva
Comedy, Romantic 2024, Russia
5.0
Posledniy Ronin
Posledniy Ronin
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
5.0
Lazareth
Lazareth
Thriller 2024, USA
4.0
Concrete Utopia
Concrete Utopia
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, South Korea
6.0
Moonfall
Moonfall
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA / Canada / China
5.0
Don't Look Up
Don't Look Up
Comedy 2021, USA
7.0
Agent Revelation
Agent Revelation
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2021, USA
3.0
Greenland
Greenland
Thriller 2020, USA
6.0
2067
2067
Sci-Fi 2020, Australia
4.0
Breach
Breach
Action, Sci-Fi 2020, Canada / USA
3.0
Zombieland: Double Tap
Zombieland: Double Tap
Comedy, Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Terminator: Dark Fate
Terminator: Dark Fate
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
6.0
Valhalla
Valhalla
Fantasy, Thriller 2019, Denmark / Norway / Sweden / Iceland
5.0
Little Monsters
Little Monsters
Horror, Comedy 2019, Australia
6.0
Only
Only
Sci-Fi, Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
5.0
Invasion Planet Earth
Invasion Planet Earth
Action, Adventure, Drama 2019, France
3.0
Loophole
Loophole
Drama 2019, USA
2.0
Light of My Life
Light of My Life
Drama 2018, USA
6.0
Respublika Z
Respublika Z
Adventure, Horror, Thriller 2018, Russia
5.0
Geostorm
Geostorm
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2017, USA
6.0
Genocidal Organ
Genocidal Organ
Anime, Sci-Fi 2017, Japan
6.0
The Beyond
The Beyond
Drama, Sci-Fi 2017, Great Britain
4.0
10 Cloverfield Lane
10 Cloverfield Lane
Thriller, Horror 2016, USA
7.0
Cell
Cell
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
4.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Action Adventure Fantasy Horror Musical Sci-Fi Comedy Romantic Drama Thriller Anime Family Animation Catastrophe Western Mystery Crime
Country
All USA Great Britain Russia Colombia Spain South Korea Canada China Australia France Denmark Norway Sweden Iceland Japan Germany Belgium Luxembourg Ireland Thailand Malta Switzerland Italy Brazil India
Year
All 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Prepare for a gripping journey to the edge of existence. These apocalyptic films combine breathtaking spectacle with suspenseful storytelling, exploring humanity’s fight for survival in a world on the brink.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more