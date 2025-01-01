Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Horror Films About Groups of Friends

Horror Films About Groups of Friends

If a film begins with a group of friends heading off on a trip together, something dreadful is sure to await them.

Five of the Scariest Horror Films About Groups of Friends

Teen horror is a relatively new genre in Hollywood cinema. Its pioneers include “A Nightmare on Elm Street” and “Halloween”. In those films, the group of friends doesn't go anywhere, but they still have to endure one of the most terrifying periods of their lives. Later on, a trip became an essential element of the genre. The classic plot setup involves several friends embarking on a journey – and it never ends the way the protagonists planned.

Evil Dead

 

This classic teen horror was released in 1981 and became the first part of a future trilogy. A group of five young people heads into the Tennessee woods, where they rent a cheap cabin for the weekend. The place previously belonged to a scholar involved in archaeological digs.

 

Inside, the friends discover a suspicious book, a dagger, and other strange objects. A recording left in the house explains that the book was found during the excavation of ancient ruins. Its cover is made from human skin, and all the writing is in blood.

 

The unlucky friends read an incantation from the Book of the Dead and unleash a nightmare beyond imagination.

 

I Know What You Did Last Summer

 

A group of teenagers celebrates finishing school by the seaside. On the drive home, they hit a man with their car. Believing him dead, they decide to dump the body in the sea. A year later, they’re still living their normal lives – until they begin to realise someone else knows their dark secret.

 

Suspicion falls on a former classmate, Max. But when he is murdered, the group begins to truly fear for their lives.

 

Each of them could become a victim of the mysterious killer – because he knows what they did last summer.

 

House of Wax

 

This Australian film is a remake of the 1953 original. Four guys and two girls are on their way to an American football game. Along the way, they decide to camp in the woods for the night. But strange things begin to happen. Someone walks around their tent, and an unpleasant smell drifts in from the forest.

 

The friends find a pit filled with animal carcasses. When their car breaks down, they’re forced to seek help in a nearby town. Its only attraction is a house filled with disturbingly realistic wax figures.

 

And each of the friends may become its next resident.

 

The Cabin in the Woods

 

 

 

The beginning of this teen horror largely mirrors “Evil Dead”. However, the story soon takes a sharp turn, with a twist that may surprise even seasoned viewers.

 

A group of young people heads into the remote woods for a holiday. They stay in a strange cabin by a lake, full of eerie artefacts. At the same time, viewers are shown scenes from an underground lab. A group of scientists is monitoring the friends using numerous cameras.

 

The unsuspecting students are about to become part of a horrifying experiment.

 

Friday the 13th

 

 

 

This modern horror is a remake of the iconic '80s film. Its plot is based on events from the first four instalments of the franchise. The main antagonist is now more agile and his backstory is partially revealed, evoking sympathy from the audience.

 

A group of young people arrives at Crystal Lake for a getaway. Soon, Jason appears and begins brutally eliminating the group. A month and a half later, a new group of teens arrives at the same spot. They too dismiss the tales of a local killer.

 

But Jason will make them think again.

 

All 49
By year
Reset
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
5.0
Clown in a Cornfield
Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
6.0
The Crow
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
6.0
Ghost Game
Ghost Game
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
3.0
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
Horror 2024, New Zealand / Argentina
4.0
Something in the Water
Something in the Water
Thriller 2024, Great Britain
4.0
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead
Horror 2024, USA
5.0
Evil Dead Rise
Evil Dead Rise
Fantasy, Horror 2023, USA
6.0
Scream 6
Scream 6
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
7.0
The Black Demon
The Black Demon
Thriller 2023, Dominican Republic
4.0
The Pope's Exorcist
The Pope's Exorcist
Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
Succubus
Succubus
Horror, Thriller 2023, Russia
5.0
Don't Look Away
Don't Look Away
Horror 2023, Canada
4.0
Blue Light
Blue Light
Horror 2023, USA
5.0
Baby Blue
Baby Blue
Horror 2023, USA
4.0
X
X
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
6.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror 2022, USA
4.0
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Fear Street Part 1: 1994
Horror, Mystery 2021, USA
6.0
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Fear Street Part 2: 1978
Horror, Mystery 2021, USA
6.0
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Fear Street Part 3: 1666
Horror, Mystery 2021, USA
6.0
The Resort
The Resort
Horror 2021, USA
3.0
The Rental
The Rental
Horror, Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
Death of Me
Death of Me
Horror, Detective 2020, USA
4.0
The Bridge Curse
The Bridge Curse
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2020, Taiwan, Province of China
5.0
Us
Us
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
Midsommar
Midsommar
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Strangers: Prey at Night
Strangers: Prey at Night
Horror 2018, USA
5.0
Leatherface
Leatherface
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
5.0
Meryal Hovit
Meryal Hovit
Horror 2014, Armenia
7.0
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Texas Chainsaw 3D
Detective, Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
5.0
Show more
Reset
Genre
All Comedy Horror Thriller Fantasy Action Crime Drama Mystery Detective Sci-Fi Adventure
Country
All USA Canada Luxembourg New Zealand Argentina Great Britain France Russia Dominican Republic Taiwan, Province of China Armenia Ireland Australia
Year
All 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

A seemingly ordinary getaway with friends can quickly descend into terror when horror takes the wheel. From eerie cabins and wax museums to coastal secrets and deadly experiments, these chilling tales explore how friendship and fear often walk hand in hand. Each film delves into the terrifying consequences of youthful choices, mysterious surroundings, and inescapable pasts. If you're brave enough to follow along, these stories promise a spine-tingling descent into group dynamics gone wrong.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more