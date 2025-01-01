Menu
Horror Films about Maniacs

Horror Films about Maniacs

Horror films and slasher thrillers about maniacs form a distinct cinematic subgenre, saturated with the helpless fear of victims and the mad unpredictability of psychopaths.

Five Most Terrifying Horror Films About Maniacs

This film selection about maniacs features visually intense or psychologically disturbing films from international directors and screenwriters. Thrillers and horror movies that will make anyone nervous—but definitely deliver pleasure to true fans of scary cinema and spine-chilling thrills.

“Saw”, 2004

The debut feature from the creative duo of directors James Wan and Leigh Whannell launched a hugely popular cycle of terrifying horrors centred around sociopathic killer John Kramer. Viewers are taken into a filthy abandoned basement—first in pitch-black darkness, then under the bright glare of a lamp. In the middle of the room lies a mutilated corpse. But there are also living people here—or at least, they’re alive for now. These are Lawrence Gordon and Adam, two victims chained to the plumbing pipes. One, two, three… the deadly game is already underway.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”, 1974

This cult slasher from American “master of horror” Tobe Hooper was created in the finest bloody traditions of the genre. The popular media franchise began in October 1974. At the heart of the series lies a brutal fight for survival between a group of young people and a psychopathic killer with the grotesque nickname Leatherface. The films also feature the maniac’s family members, who are portrayed as cannibals. The franchise’s debut film was made quickly and under a tight budget.

Nevertheless, Hooper succeeded in creating a benchmark horror film, partially based on the real-life crimes of necrophilic serial killer Ed Gein.

“Misery”, 1990

This gripping screen adaptation of the novel by “King of Horror” Stephen King was directed by American filmmaker Rob Reiner. Actress Kathy Bates, who played the lead role, deservedly received both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Actress. At the centre of the plot is the deranged fan Annie Wilkes and the writer Paul Sheldon, who is involved in a car crash. Once again, Sheldon retreats from the noisy city for peace and quiet to focus on writing. However, a severe snowstorm leads to a serious accident in the snowy mountains. A former nurse rescues Paul and brings him home. From this moment, the writer enters a horrifying spiral of physical and emotional torment.

Will love drive the unhinged fan to commit a gruesome murder of her idol?

“Unsane”, 2018

This experimental psychological thriller by Steven Soderbergh, starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard, was filmed entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. At the centre of the story is a young woman forced to leave her hometown due to stalking. A strange pursuer named David Strine terrifies the emotionally traumatised Sawyer Valentini with his obsessive behaviour. Needing professional help, she turns to a psychiatric clinic for consultation. As a result, Sawyer is involuntarily confined to a hospital bed, and her worst nightmare becomes reality again.

“The Silence of the Lambs”, 1991

This psychological thriller by Jonathan Demme is a masterfully intense screen adaptation of the novel by Thomas Harris, focused on the incredibly intelligent and dangerously unpredictable Hannibal Lecter. The Oscar-winning film is part of a cinematic series in which the role of the deranged psychiatrist is played by Anthony Hopkins. Interestingly, Hopkins received his Academy Award for just fifteen minutes of screen time.

This cinematic record remains unbeaten to this day.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
5.0
Dangerous Animals
Dangerous Animals
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
6.0
O.T.H.E.R
O.T.H.E.R
Horror, Thriller 2025, Belgium / France
5.0
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Horror, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
3.0
Longlegs
Longlegs
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
5.0
Terrifier 3
Terrifier 3
Horror 2024, USA
6.0
Speak No Evil
Speak No Evil
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead
AMFAD All My Friends Are Dead
Horror 2024, USA
5.0
Heretic
Heretic
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Haunt Season
Haunt Season
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
The Jester
The Jester
Horror 2023, USA
5.0
The Black Phone
The Black Phone
Horror 2022, USA
7.0
Fresh
Fresh
Comedy, Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
7.0
Watcher
Watcher
Drama, Horror, Thriller 2022, UAE / USA
6.0
There's Someone Inside Your House
There's Someone Inside Your House
Horror, Thriller 2021, USA
6.0
The Grotesque Mansion
The Grotesque Mansion
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2021, South Korea
6.0
The Rental
The Rental
Horror, Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
We Summon the Darkness
We Summon the Darkness
Horror, Thriller, Comedy 2020, USA
4.0
The Ninth
The Ninth
Thriller, Drama, Action, Detective 2019, Russia
6.0
It: Chapter Two
It: Chapter Two
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
7.0
The Mortuary Collection
The Mortuary Collection
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Bumperkleef
Bumperkleef
Horror, Thriller 2019, Netherlands
5.0
The House That Jack Built
The House That Jack Built
Thriller, Drama, Horror 2018, Denmark / France / Germany / Switzerland
6.0
Unsane
Unsane
Horror, Drama 2018, USA
6.0
Alive
Alive
Horror, Thriller 2018, Canada
5.0
Monster Party
Monster Party
Horror, Thriller 2018, USA
5.0
It
It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
7.0
Jigsaw
Jigsaw
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA / Canada
6.0
Leatherface
Leatherface
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
5.0
In this selection explores some of the most chilling thrillers and horror films focused on maniacs and psychological tension. The collection highlights memorable examples of how cinema captures fear, suspense, and the dark corners of the human mind.

