Horror films and slasher thrillers about maniacs form a distinct cinematic subgenre, saturated with the helpless fear of victims and the mad unpredictability of psychopaths.

Five Most Terrifying Horror Films About Maniacs

This film selection about maniacs features visually intense or psychologically disturbing films from international directors and screenwriters. Thrillers and horror movies that will make anyone nervous—but definitely deliver pleasure to true fans of scary cinema and spine-chilling thrills.

“Saw”, 2004

The debut feature from the creative duo of directors James Wan and Leigh Whannell launched a hugely popular cycle of terrifying horrors centred around sociopathic killer John Kramer. Viewers are taken into a filthy abandoned basement—first in pitch-black darkness, then under the bright glare of a lamp. In the middle of the room lies a mutilated corpse. But there are also living people here—or at least, they’re alive for now. These are Lawrence Gordon and Adam, two victims chained to the plumbing pipes. One, two, three… the deadly game is already underway.

“The Texas Chain Saw Massacre”, 1974

This cult slasher from American “master of horror” Tobe Hooper was created in the finest bloody traditions of the genre. The popular media franchise began in October 1974. At the heart of the series lies a brutal fight for survival between a group of young people and a psychopathic killer with the grotesque nickname Leatherface. The films also feature the maniac’s family members, who are portrayed as cannibals. The franchise’s debut film was made quickly and under a tight budget.

Nevertheless, Hooper succeeded in creating a benchmark horror film, partially based on the real-life crimes of necrophilic serial killer Ed Gein.

“Misery”, 1990

This gripping screen adaptation of the novel by “King of Horror” Stephen King was directed by American filmmaker Rob Reiner. Actress Kathy Bates, who played the lead role, deservedly received both a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Actress. At the centre of the plot is the deranged fan Annie Wilkes and the writer Paul Sheldon, who is involved in a car crash. Once again, Sheldon retreats from the noisy city for peace and quiet to focus on writing. However, a severe snowstorm leads to a serious accident in the snowy mountains. A former nurse rescues Paul and brings him home. From this moment, the writer enters a horrifying spiral of physical and emotional torment.

Will love drive the unhinged fan to commit a gruesome murder of her idol?

“Unsane”, 2018

This experimental psychological thriller by Steven Soderbergh, starring Claire Foy and Joshua Leonard, was filmed entirely on an iPhone 7 Plus. At the centre of the story is a young woman forced to leave her hometown due to stalking. A strange pursuer named David Strine terrifies the emotionally traumatised Sawyer Valentini with his obsessive behaviour. Needing professional help, she turns to a psychiatric clinic for consultation. As a result, Sawyer is involuntarily confined to a hospital bed, and her worst nightmare becomes reality again.

“The Silence of the Lambs”, 1991

This psychological thriller by Jonathan Demme is a masterfully intense screen adaptation of the novel by Thomas Harris, focused on the incredibly intelligent and dangerously unpredictable Hannibal Lecter. The Oscar-winning film is part of a cinematic series in which the role of the deranged psychiatrist is played by Anthony Hopkins. Interestingly, Hopkins received his Academy Award for just fifteen minutes of screen time.