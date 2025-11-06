Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
No poster for this film
Going
0
Not going
0
Kinoafisha
Films
Golosovoy pomoschnik
Golosovoy pomoschnik
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Sci-Fi
Going
0
Not going
0
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Централ Партнершип
Production
Central Partnership Productions, IRSNA media
Also known as
Golosovoy pomoshchnik, Голосовой помощник
Director
Oleg Vitvitski
Cast
Vladislav Tsenev
Polina Fedina
Boris Dergachev
Yuliya Dzhulay
Ilya Antonenko
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree