Kinoafisha Film lists Best Horror Films About Teenagers and Students

Best Horror Films About Teenagers and Students

School horror films transport viewers into dark hallways filled with secrets and terror. These stories about schools and teenagers show how everyday student life turns into a nightmare when sinister forces emerge. In the best school horror movies, teens and students face the unknown, fighting for survival under the most unexpected circumstances.

Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
5.0
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
5.0
Clown in a Cornfield
Clown in a Cornfield
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA / Canada / Luxembourg
6.0
Lisa Frankenstein
Lisa Frankenstein
Comedy, Horror, Romantic 2024, USA
6.0
You Shall Not Sleep Tonight
You Shall Not Sleep Tonight
Horror, Thriller 2024, Argentina
3.0
Scream
Scream
Horror, Thriller 2022, USA
6.0
Tainted Soul
Tainted Soul
Horror 2022, Indonesia
5.0
Seance
Seance
Horror, Mystery 2021, USA
5.0
The Craft: Legacy
The Craft: Legacy
Horror, Fantasy, Drama 2020, USA
5.0
The Bridge Curse
The Bridge Curse
Horror, Detective, Thriller 2020, Taiwan, Province of China
5.0
Death Whisper
Death Whisper
Drama, Horror, Detective 2019, Indonesia / South Korea
6.0
Hereditary
Hereditary
Drama, Horror, Detective 2018, USA
6.0
Down a Dark Hall
Down a Dark Hall
Horror, Thriller, Fantasy, Drama 2018, USA
4.0
Look Away
Look Away
Thriller 2018, USA
6.0
It
It
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
7.0
Death Note
Death Note
Thriller 2017, USA
4.0
Veronica
Veronica
Horror 2017, Spain
5.0
My Friend Dahmer
My Friend Dahmer
Biography, Drama, Horror 2017, USA
6.0
The Gallows
The Gallows
Thriller, Horror 2015, USA
5.0
Cooties
Cooties
Horror, Comedy 2014, USA
5.0
Perfect Sisters
Perfect Sisters
Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller 2014, Canada
5.0
It Follows
It Follows
Detective, Horror 2014, USA
7.0
Carrie
Carrie
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
6.0
All Cheerleaders Die
All Cheerleaders Die
Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
5.0
Detention
Detention
Horror, Comedy 2011, USA
5.0
The Moth Diaries
The Moth Diaries
Horror 2011, Canada / Ireland
5.0
A Nightmare on Elm Street
A Nightmare on Elm Street
Thriller, Fantasy, Horror 2010, USA
6.0
Friday the 13th
Friday the 13th
Horror 2009, USA
6.0
Jennifer's Body
Jennifer's Body
Horror, Comedy, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2009, USA
6.0
Sorority Row
Sorority Row
Thriller, Horror 2009, USA
5.0
Step into the eerie world of school horror films, where classrooms hide nightmares and students face chilling threats. These dark tales twist familiar settings into unforgettable horrors.

