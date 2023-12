The first story about a guy with a face made of someone else's skin, a chainsaw, and an abnormal family was filmed way back in 1974, during an anomalous heatwave that lasted 32 days without a break, in a typical residential house in the depths of Texas. Interestingly, the locals, who offered their homes for filming, calmly went about their business in the remaining rooms, ignoring the actors, the filming crew, and the ambiance of real bones.