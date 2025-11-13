Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA War

Rating of films of the USA in the War genre

Schindler's List 8.6
1 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Braveheart 8.5
2 Braveheart
War, Biography, Action, Drama 1995, USA
The Great Dictator 8.4
3 The Great Dictator
Drama, War, Comedy 1940, USA
Gone with the Wind 8.3
4 Gone with the Wind
War, Romantic 1939, USA
Hacksaw Ridge 8.3
5 Hacksaw Ridge
War, Drama, Biography 2016, USA
6 All Quiet on the Western Front
Drama, Action, War 1930, USA
Saving Private Ryan 8.2
7 Saving Private Ryan
Action, War, Drama 1998, USA
White Bird: A Wonder Story 8.0
8 White Bird: A Wonder Story
Biography, Drama, War 2023, USA
Inglourious Basterds 8.0
9 Inglourious Basterds
Drama, War, Adventure, Action 2009, Germany / USA
The Last Samurai 8.0
10 The Last Samurai
Adventure, Action, War, Drama 2003, USA
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
11 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
1917 7.9
12 1917
War, Drama 2019, Great Britain / USA
Sahara 7.9
13 Sahara
Action, Drama, War 1943, USA
Waterloo Bridge 7.8
14 Waterloo Bridge
War, Romantic, Drama 1940, USA
The Reader 7.8
15 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Dunkirk 7.7
16 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Malèna 7.7
17 Malèna
War, Drama, Romantic 2000, Italy / USA
Shoulder Arms 7.7
18 Shoulder Arms
War, Comedy 1918, USA
Legends of the Fall 7.7
19 Legends of the Fall
Drama, War, Western 1994, USA
Kingdom of Heaven 7.6
20 Kingdom of Heaven
Romantic, War, Drama 2005, Spain / USA
The Patriot 7.6
21 The Patriot
Drama, War, Action 2000, Germany / USA
The Lives of a Bengal Lancer 7.6
22 The Lives of a Bengal Lancer
Adventure, Drama, War 1935, USA
Wings 7.6
23 Wings
Romantic, Action, Drama, War 1927, USA
Little Women 7.5
24 Little Women
Drama, Romantic, War, Family 1933, USA
The A-Team 7.4
25 The A-Team
Action, Thriller, War 2010, USA
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
26 For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
9 7.4
27 9
Animation, War, Sci-Fi, Adventure 2009, USA
War Horse 7.3
28 War Horse
War 2011, USA
The Shape of Water 7.3
29 The Shape of Water
War, Mystery 2017, USA
The Zookeeper's Wife 7.3
30 The Zookeeper's Wife
Drama, Biography, War 2016, USA
Green Zone 7.2
31 Green Zone
Drama, War 2009, USA / Great Britain
The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare 7.1
32 The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Drama, War 2024, USA
Australia 6.9
33 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
Dear John 6.9
34 Dear John
War, Drama, Romantic 2009, USA
Operation Mincemeat 6.8
35 Operation Mincemeat
Drama, War 2022, USA / Great Britain
Devotion 6.4
36 Devotion
Action, Drama, War 2022, USA
Golda 6.4
37 Golda
Biography, Drama, War 2023, Great Britain / USA
King Arthur 6.3
38 King Arthur
Drama, Action, War, Adventure 2004, USA / Great Britain / Ireland
Alexander 6.2
39 Alexander
Drama, Adventure, War 2004, USA / Germany / France
Alien vs. Predator 6.0
40 Alien vs. Predator
Action, Horror, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Thriller, War 2004, USA / Canada / Germany / Greece / Great Britain
The Last Airbender 5.4
41 The Last Airbender
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Family, War 2010, USA
