Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Australia

Rating of the best films produced in Australia

The Matrix 8.7
1 The Matrix
Action, Sci-Fi, Thriller 1999, Australia / USA
The King's Speech 8.0
2 The King's Speech
Drama, History 2010, Great Britain / Australia
Mad Max: Fury Road 8.0
3 Mad Max: Fury Road
Adventure, Action 2015, Australia / USA
Ocean's Eleven 7.9
4 Ocean's Eleven
Crime, Thriller 2001, USA / Australia
Lion 7.8
5 Lion
Drama 2016, Great Britain / Australia / USA
Upgrade 7.8
6 Upgrade
Sci-Fi, Action, Thriller 2018, Australia
Talk to Me 7.6
7 Talk to Me
Horror, Thriller 2023, Australia
Control 7.5
8 Control
Musical, Drama, Biography 2007, USA / Great Britain / Australia / Japan
X-Men Origins: Wolverine 7.5
9 X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Sci-Fi, Action 2009, USA / New Zealand / Australia
The LEGO Batman Movie 7.5
10 The LEGO Batman Movie
Animation 2017, USA / Australia / Denmark
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 7.4
11 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
The Dry 7.3
12 The Dry
Crime, Drama, Mystery 2020, Australia / USA
Bring Her Back 7.2
13 Bring Her Back
Horror 2025, Australia / USA
Better Man 7.2
14 Better Man
Biography, Music 2024, USA / Australia
Swordfish 7.2
15 Swordfish
Thriller, Crime, Action 2001, USA / Australia
Together 7.1
16 Together
Horror, Sci-Fi 2025, USA / Australia
Killer Elite 7.0
17 Killer Elite
Action, Thriller 2011, USA / Australia
Three Thousand Years of Longing 7.0
18 Three Thousand Years of Longing
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2022, Australia / USA
Saw VI 7.0
19 Saw VI
Thriller, Mystery, Crime, Horror 2009, USA / Canada / Great Britain / Australia
Jungle 7.0
20 Jungle
Action, Adventure, Thriller 2017, Australia
Australia 6.9
21 Australia
Drama, Western, War, Adventure 2008, USA / Australia
The Portable Door 6.9
22 The Portable Door
Fantasy 2023, Australia
Land of Bad 6.9
23 Land of Bad
Action, Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
200% Wolf 6.8
24 200% Wolf
Animation 2024, Australia / Spain
Resident Evil: Extinction 6.8
25 Resident Evil: Extinction
Thriller, Horror, Sci-Fi, Action 2007, USA / Germany / Great Britain / France / Australia
The Lego Movie Sequel 6.8
26 The Lego Movie Sequel
Animation, Comedy, Family 2018, USA / Australia / Denmark
Daybreakers 6.8
27 Daybreakers
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Action 2010, Australia / USA
Sleeping Dogs 6.7
28 Sleeping Dogs
Crime, Detective, Thriller 2024, Australia
House of Wax 6.7
29 House of Wax
Horror, Thriller 2005, Australia / USA
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter 6.6
30 Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Thriller, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi 2016, Germany / Australia / Canada / France
Dangerous Animals 6.6
31 Dangerous Animals
Horror, Thriller 2025, Australia
Late Night with the Devil 6.5
32 Late Night with the Devil
Horror 2023, Australia / UAE / USA
Ocean's Twelve 6.4
33 Ocean's Twelve
Action, Comedy, Thriller, Crime 2004, USA / Australia
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark 6.4
34 Don't Be Afraid of the Dark
Thriller, Horror 2011, USA / Australia
Sting 6.3
35 Sting
Horror, Thriller 2024, Australia / USA
Iron Sky 6.2
36 Iron Sky
Sci-Fi, Comedy, Action 2012, Finland / Germany / Australia
Catwoman 6.2
37 Catwoman
Action, Adventure, Crime, Sci-Fi 2004, USA / Australia
Blacklight 6.1
38 Blacklight
Action 2022, USA / China / Australia
Force of Nature: The Dry 2 5.9
39 Force of Nature: The Dry 2
Thriller 2024, Australia
The Secret Kingdom 5.8
40 The Secret Kingdom
Adventure, Family 2023, Australia
Gold 5.7
41 Gold
Thriller 2021, Australia
Run Rabbit Run 5.2
42 Run Rabbit Run
Horror, Thriller 2023, Australia
Children of the Corn 4.8
43 Children of the Corn
Horror 2023, Australia / USA
The Reef: Stalked 4.7
44 The Reef: Stalked
Thriller 2022, Australia
The Unlit 4.1
45 The Unlit
Thriller 2020, Australia
