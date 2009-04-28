William Stryker
You know, I'm not proud about the way things ended between us.
Logan
Conversation's over.
[bumps past Stryker]
William Stryker
Playing Little House on the Prairie with a... schoolteacher, I mean, that just isn't *you,* Logan.
Logan
[turns around]
And you would know, huh?
William Stryker
I would.
Logan
What do you want, Stryker?
[Stryker shows Logan the front page of a newspaper with Bradley's picture on it; the title says, "Circus Freak Killed"]
William Stryker
Bradley was killed three days ago.
[Logan stares at the paper]
William Stryker
Wade before that. I believe that someone is hunting down our old team.
Logan
[looks up at Stryker]
Anyone else?
William Stryker
As far as I know, Victor is safe. But whoever it is has names, addresses.
Logan
I can take care of myself.
[gets into his truck]
William Stryker
This is not about you, Logan.
[walks up to the driver's side and looks in the window]
William Stryker
Your country needs you.
Logan
I'm Canadian.
[drives away]
William Stryker
I know you, Logan! I know who you *are*!