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Poster of X-Men Origins: Wolverine
7.5
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films X-Men Origins: Wolverine
7.5

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

, 2009
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
USA, New Zealand, Australia / Sci-Fi, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of X-Men Origins: Wolverine
7.5
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Dubbed trailer
X-Men Origins: Wolverine  Dubbed trailer

Cast

Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman
Wolverine
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds
Wade Wilson
Christian Clark
Christian Clark
Liev Schreiber
Liev Schreiber
Victor Creed
Dominic Monaghan
Dominic Monaghan
Bradley
Lynn Collins
Lynn Collins
Kayla Silverfox
Danny Huston
Danny Huston
Stryker
Taylor Kitsch
Taylor Kitsch
Remy LeBeau
Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand
Fred Dukes
Adelaide Clemens
Adelaide Clemens
will.i.am
John Wraith
Daniel Henney
Agent Zero
Director Gavin Hood
Writer David Benioff, Skip Woods
Composer Harry Gregson-Williams
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / New Zealand / Australia
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 2009
Online premiere 29 April 2009
World premiere 28 April 2009
Release date
28 April 2009 Russia Двадцатый Век Фокс 16+
29 April 2009 Australia
28 April 2009 Belarus
30 April 2009 Brazil
1 May 2009 Bulgaria
30 April 2009 Czechia
29 April 2009 Denmark
29 April 2009 France
29 April 2009 Germany
29 April 2009 Great Britain
29 April 2009 Greece
29 April 2009 Ireland 12A
30 April 2009 Israel
29 April 2009 Italy
11 September 2009 Japan
28 April 2009 Kazakhstan
1 May 2009 Lithuania
29 May 2009 Mexico
28 April 2009 Netherlands
30 April 2009 Portugal
1 May 2009 Romania
30 April 2009 Slovakia
30 April 2009 South Korea
29 April 2009 Spain
1 May 2009 Sweden
29 April 2009 Taiwan
30 April 2009 USA
28 April 2009 Ukraine
15 May 2009 Viet Nam
MPAA PG-13
Budget $150,000,000
Worldwide Gross $373,062,864
Production Twentieth Century Fox, Marvel Entertainment, Dune Entertainment
Also known as
X-Men Origins: Wolverine, X-Men orígenes - Wolverine, X-Men orígenes: Wolverine, X-Men Origens: Wolverine, Люди Икс: Начало. Росомаха, 变种特攻：狼人外传, Ekseumaen tansaeng - Ulbeorin, G'aroyib odamlar: Muqaddima. Suvsar, İks-adamlar: Başlanğıc. Şimal porsuğu, Iksmenai: pradžia. Ernis, Mozje X na zacetku: Wolverine, Người Sói, Uruvarin: X-Men Zero, Wolverine, Wolverine: X-Men Zero, X-cilvēki: sākums. Vilknadzis, X-Meeste algus: Wolverine, X-Men - I arhi: Wolverine, X-Men de la Origini: Wolverine, X-Men Geneza: Wolverine, X-Men kezdetek: Farkas, X-Men orígenes: Lobezno, X-Men Origenes: Wolverine, X-Men početak: Wolverine, X-Men η αρχή: Γούλβεριν, X-Men, les origines: Wolverine, X-Men: Başlangıç Wolverine, X-Men: le origini - Wolverine, X-Men: Wolverine, X戰警：金鋼狼, Икс адамдар: Бастама. Росомаха, Икс-мен почеци: Вулверин, Люди-Х: Росомаха, Х-Mен Началото: Върколак, Х-мен началото: Върколак, एक्स-मेन ऑरिजिन्स: वॉल्वराइन, ウルヴァリン：X-MEN ZERO, 金刚狼, Люди Ікс. Початок: Росомаха, X-Men Les Origines : Wolverine, 엑스맨 탄생: 울버린, X-Men 4: Orígenes Lobezno, X-Men Başlangıç: Wolverine, X战警前传：金刚狼, Люди икс Начало Росомаха, 金刚狼1：X战警起源

Film rating

7.5
Rate 263 votes
6.5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  1058 In the Sci-Fi genre  139 In the Action genre  237 In films of USA  655 In films of New Zealand  6 In films of Australia  12 In films of 2009  33

Film Trailers

All trailers
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - Dubbed trailer
X-Men Origins: Wolverine Dubbed trailer
X-Men Origins: Wolverine - TV spot 8
X-Men Origins: Wolverine TV spot 8
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Listen to the
soundtrack X-Men Origins: Wolverine

Quotes

William Stryker You know, I'm not proud about the way things ended between us.
Logan Conversation's over.
[bumps past Stryker]
William Stryker Playing Little House on the Prairie with a... schoolteacher, I mean, that just isn't *you,* Logan.
Logan [turns around] And you would know, huh?
William Stryker I would.
Logan What do you want, Stryker?
[Stryker shows Logan the front page of a newspaper with Bradley's picture on it; the title says, "Circus Freak Killed"]
William Stryker Bradley was killed three days ago.
[Logan stares at the paper]
William Stryker Wade before that. I believe that someone is hunting down our old team.
Logan [looks up at Stryker] Anyone else?
William Stryker As far as I know, Victor is safe. But whoever it is has names, addresses.
Logan I can take care of myself.
[gets into his truck]
William Stryker This is not about you, Logan.
[walks up to the driver's side and looks in the window]
William Stryker Your country needs you.
Logan I'm Canadian.
[drives away]
William Stryker I know you, Logan! I know who you *are*!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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