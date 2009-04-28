William Stryker You know, I'm not proud about the way things ended between us.

Logan Conversation's over.

[bumps past Stryker]

William Stryker Playing Little House on the Prairie with a... schoolteacher, I mean, that just isn't *you,* Logan.

Logan [turns around] And you would know, huh?

William Stryker I would.

Logan What do you want, Stryker?

[Stryker shows Logan the front page of a newspaper with Bradley's picture on it; the title says, "Circus Freak Killed"]

William Stryker Bradley was killed three days ago.

[Logan stares at the paper]

William Stryker Wade before that. I believe that someone is hunting down our old team.

Logan [looks up at Stryker] Anyone else?

William Stryker As far as I know, Victor is safe. But whoever it is has names, addresses.

Logan I can take care of myself.

[gets into his truck]

William Stryker This is not about you, Logan.

[walks up to the driver's side and looks in the window]

William Stryker Your country needs you.

Logan I'm Canadian.

[drives away]