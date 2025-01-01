Menu
Robert Altman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Altman
Robert Altman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Altman
Academy Awards, USA 2006
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1994
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1976
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1992
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1970
Palme d'Or
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1987
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1977
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1972
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Director
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1993
Outstanding Individual Achievement in Directing in a Variety or Music Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Screenplay
Nominee
Best Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1971
Best Direction
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993
Golden Lion
Winner
Best Film
Winner
Competition
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2000
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1983
Golden Lion
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2006
Reader Jury of the "Berliner Morgenpost"
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1999
Prize of the Guild of German Art House Cinemas
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1985
Forum of New Cinema
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1976
Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
