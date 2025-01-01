Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Laurence Olivier
Awards
Awards and nominations of Laurence Olivier
Laurence Olivier
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Laurence Olivier
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1949
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1947
Honorary Award
Winner
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1966
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1957
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1941
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1940
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1949
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Special Program - Drama or Comedy
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1973
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1960
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor (Lead or Support)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Best Lead Actor in a Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Single Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1968
Outstanding Dramatic Program
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best British Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1974
Best Actor
Nominee
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1963
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1961
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1960
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1958
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1953
Best British Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1948
Grand International Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1946
Feature Films
Winner
Razzie Awards 1983
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1956
International Prize
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree