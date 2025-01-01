Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jessica Lange
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Lange
Jessica Lange
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jessica Lange
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1986
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1985
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2012
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Acting Debut in a Motion Picture - Female
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1999
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1983
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree