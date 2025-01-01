Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Nicole Kidman Awards

Awards and nominations of Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman
Awards and nominations of Nicole Kidman
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2017 Academy Awards, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2002 Academy Awards, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2017 Cannes Film Festival 2017
70th Anniversary Prize
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2022 Golden Globes, USA 2022
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996 Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2019 Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013 Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011 Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992 Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best International
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017 BAFTA Awards 2017
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2002 BAFTA Awards 2002
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2024 Venice Film Festival 2024
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Screen Ensemble
Winner
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2002
Best Musical Sequence
Winner
Best Female Performance
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Musical Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1996
Most Desirable Female
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1993
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003 Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2016
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more