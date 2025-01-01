Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Best Films About Terminal Illness

Best Films About Terminal Illness

This film selection explores themes of illness, recovery, and human resilience. From dramatic and touching stories to powerful documentaries, these films reveal the strength of the human spirit and the struggle against adversity. They offer deep and often moving narratives, allowing viewers to see illness not just as hardship, but as a challenge that shapes destinies and unveils new depths of endurance and inner strength.

Ma Mere, Dieu et Sylvie Vartan
Drama 2025, France / Canada / USA
We Live in Time
Drama 2024, USA
Muzhskoe slovo
Drama 2024, Russia
The Marching Band
Comedy 2024, France
Planeta Maksimus
Drama 2023, Russia
The Braid
Drama 2023, Belgium / Canada / France / Italy
Vremya goda zima
Drama 2022, Russia
Liza
Drama 2022, Russia
Petrov's Flu
Drama 2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
Old
Thriller 2021, USA
The Relatives
Comedy 2021, Russia
Everything Went Fine
Drama 2021, France
The grandmother
Horror 2021, Spain / France
The God Committee
Drama 2021, USA
Falling
Drama 2020, USA
I Still Believe
Romantic 2020, USA
The Father
Drama 2020, Great Britain / France
Supernova
Drama 2020, Great Britain
2067
Sci-Fi 2020, Australia
The Dark and the Wicked
Horror 2020, USA
Gott, du kannst ein Arsch sein
Drama, Comedy, Romantic 2020, Germany
Bye Bye Morons
Drama, Comedy 2020, France
Asia
Drama 2020, Israel
Voskresenye
Drama 2019, Russia
Vyshe neba
Romantic, Family, Drama 2019, Russia
Five Feet Apart
Romantic, Drama 2019, USA
Selfie
Documentary 2019, France / Italy
Smert nam k litsu
Drama 2019, Russia
Lorik
Drama 2019, Armenia / Russia / Sweden / Switzerland
Suicide Tourist
Detective, Drama 2019, Norway / Denmark / Germany
Witness the power of the human spirit in films that explore illness, recovery, and resilience. These deeply moving stories show how adversity can shape lives — and awaken strength where it’s least expected.

