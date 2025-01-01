This film selection explores themes of illness, recovery, and human resilience. From dramatic and touching stories to powerful documentaries, these films reveal the strength of the human spirit and the struggle against adversity. They offer deep and often moving narratives, allowing viewers to see illness not just as hardship, but as a challenge that shapes destinies and unveils new depths of endurance and inner strength.
