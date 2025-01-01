Menu
A Cure for Wellness Movie Quotes

Volmer Do you know what the cure for the human condition is? Disease. Because that's the only way one could hope for a cure.
Hannah You told me one day I could leave.
Lockhart Why would anybody want to leave?
[last lines]
Hollis [as Lockhart begins cycling away with Hannah] Are you insane?
[last lines]
Lockhart [with a crazed grin on his face] Actually... I'm feeling much better now!
[continues biking into the night]
Pembroke [Lockhart reading his letter] To my fellow-members of the Board. A man cannot unsee the truth. He cannot willingly return to darkness, or go blind once he has the gift of sight, any more than he can be unborn. We are the only species capable of self-reflection. The only species with the toxin of self-doubt written into our genetic code. Unequal to our gifts, we build, we buy, we consume. We wrap us in the illusion of material success. We cheat and deceive as we claw our way to the pinnacle of what we define as achievement. Superiority to other men.
[repeated line]
Lockhart I'm not a patient!
9 Year Old Lockhart Dad? Dad!
[on seeing his father jump off a bridge]
Hollis Ever been fucked in the ass by a twelve inch black dick? We're talking about prison here.
Pembroke [Lockhart now reading the letter sitting at boardroom table] There is a sickness inside us. Rising like the bile that leaves that bitter taste at the back of our throats. It's there in every one of you seated around the table. We deny its existence until one day the body rebels against the mind and screams out, "I am not a well man." No doubt you will think only of the merger. That unclean melding of two equally diseased institutions. But the truth cannot be ignored. For only when we know what ails us can we hope to find the cure. I will not return. Do not attempt to contact me again. Sincerely, Roland E. Pembroke.
Hank Green Well, Mr. Lockhart, what do you make of that?
Lockhart Clearly he's lost his mind.
Wilson Our thought exactly.
Hollis Man goes for two-week spa vacation and has a complete mental breakdown.
Humphrey [viewing his smartphone] Who the hell takes the waters in the 21st century anyway?
Lockhart Another ballerina?
Lockhart's Mother She's not like the others.
Lockhart Why's that?
Lockhart's Mother [winding the music box] She lives in a dream.
Lockhart [as the figure twirls to a melancholy tune] But she's dancing.
Lockhart's Mother That's because she doesn't know she's dreaming.
Volmer You're quite right - the water is toxic unless it's purified properly. That Baron's only problem was using unwilling subjects. We've come along way in the past two hundred years. Now, we have plenty of willing volunteers seeking to cure themselves of the ills of the world.
Pembroke [brainwashed] I've never felt better in my life.
Volmer [to Lockhart] You see? Why would anybody want to leave?
Lockhart She's your daughter!
[Hannah looks in shock at Volmer]
Volmer You think she's better off in your world?
[peels back the skin off his face]
Volmer Let me show you what the outside world is capable of!
[Hannah screams on seeing his badly burnt features]
Volmer Most of my patients have done extraordinary things. Built vast fortunes, commanded great empires... but at a terrible cost. They have no one who cares from them.
[last lines]
Volmer Everything I've done has been for her!
Hannah Dad? Dad!
[Volmer looks round to see Hannah smash a shovel into his skull]
Volmer [eating in the cafeteria with his patients] And do you know what we used to recommend for the common stomach ailment? The application of leeches. Based on the diagnosis, I always pitied the leech.
[laughter around the table]
Pembroke Is that why this came all this way? Ambition? Then you have it worse than any of us.
Lockhart What's that?
Pembroke The sickness. Your father saw the truth long before the rest of us. The pointlessness of the entire endeavor. We've all done terrible things. So many terrible things...
[submerging into the pool water]
Lockhart There's something in the water. There's something in the fucking water!
Lockhart [waking up in hospital bed] I need to call to New York.
Volmer I took the liberty of informing your office of the accident, if that's you concern. They agreed with me that business can wait, and your health cannot.
Lockhart Hank Green said that?
Volmer [from the trailer] Accept the diagnosis... You'll soon see... it's wonderful here.
[first lines]
Lockhart [on the phone] No, we can not touch the munis, we use them as collateral for a leveraged equity position in Cisco. Never mind, take everything out of First National, move it over to Banyon.
Josh Wait, you mean Delaware, I thought that was dead.
Lockhart That's resurrected, we need to clean up the Reynolds account in case those fucks at AML decide to do their job.
Josh Are you sure about that?
Lockhart Nothing on email. Move everything back on Monday... You paying attention?
Josh Yeah, yeah, I am.
Conductor Tickets?
Volmer [as the orderlies strap him down] It's all for your own safety Mr. Lockhart. We don't believe in chemical anesthesia at the institute. The impurities inhibit the cure. But, with the proper focus, the mind can overcome any amount of pain.
Hannah [from trailer] You here for the cure?
Lockhart No. Actually, I was just leaving.
Hannah No one ever leaves.
Lockhart [Re-enters the bar and goes to bartender] I need to make a phone call, long distance.
Bartender We take credit cards.
[He hands Lockhart the phone and he gives Bartender the credit card]
Bartender [Lockhart dials]
Hank Green Lockhart.
Lockhart Mr. Green.
Hank Green Where the hell have you been?
Lockhart [Urgent] I have a question. Did Pembroke have any pre-existing conditions? Before he got here, did he have any medical conditions? Was he sick?
Hank Green No, the guy was a fucking health nut. Fucking drank kale for Christ sake. Now what the fuck is going on? You were supposed to be here four days ago.
Lockhart Yeah, but there was an accident. Didn't-they said they contacted you and you knew.
[He turns his head and sees Hanna dancing in the background]
Hank Green What accident? No, nobody called.
Lockhart ...Are you sure about that?
Hank Green [Irritated] Lockhart, do I have to reiterate to you the importance of what you've been sent there to do? Get Pembroke on the next plane in twenty-four hours, or this whole place goes ass over tits. Lockhart?
[Lockhart has dropped the phone]
