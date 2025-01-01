Pembroke [Lockhart now reading the letter sitting at boardroom table] There is a sickness inside us. Rising like the bile that leaves that bitter taste at the back of our throats. It's there in every one of you seated around the table. We deny its existence until one day the body rebels against the mind and screams out, "I am not a well man." No doubt you will think only of the merger. That unclean melding of two equally diseased institutions. But the truth cannot be ignored. For only when we know what ails us can we hope to find the cure. I will not return. Do not attempt to contact me again. Sincerely, Roland E. Pembroke.

Hank Green Well, Mr. Lockhart, what do you make of that?

Lockhart Clearly he's lost his mind.

Wilson Our thought exactly.

Hollis Man goes for two-week spa vacation and has a complete mental breakdown.