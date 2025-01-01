Lockhart
[Re-enters the bar and goes to bartender]
I need to make a phone call, long distance.
Bartender
We take credit cards.
[He hands Lockhart the phone and he gives Bartender the credit card]
Bartender
[Lockhart dials]
Hank Green
Lockhart.
Hank Green
Where the hell have you been?
Lockhart
[Urgent]
I have a question. Did Pembroke have any pre-existing conditions? Before he got here, did he have any medical conditions? Was he sick?
Hank Green
No, the guy was a fucking health nut. Fucking drank kale for Christ sake. Now what the fuck is going on? You were supposed to be here four days ago.
Lockhart
Yeah, but there was an accident. Didn't-they said they contacted you and you knew.
[He turns his head and sees Hanna dancing in the background]
Hank Green
What accident? No, nobody called.
Hank Green
[Irritated]
Lockhart, do I have to reiterate to you the importance of what you've been sent there to do? Get Pembroke on the next plane in twenty-four hours, or this whole place goes ass over tits. Lockhart?
[Lockhart has dropped the phone]