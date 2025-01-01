Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Castles and Mansions

Films About Castles and Mansions

Ancient, majestic, mysterious architectural monuments, today protected by the authorities, or simply huge and abandoned dwellings, shrouded in old secrets – there are plenty of them in the world. And in legends and traditions – even more.

Five Best Movies About Castles and Mansions

Sometimes it seems that the buildings are not just participants and silent witnesses of the stories connected to them, but they themselves create them, playing along with the miserable and weak participants in the events...

"Last Knights" 2015 (United Kingdom)

As a result of court intrigues, loyal Captain Raiden is forced to behead his own suzerain, Bartok. He cannot defy the emperor's will and does it. But the corrupt schemer Giza Mott, who caused the death of his patron, fears the knight's revenge and starts building a gigantic, impregnable citadel while simultaneously ordering to keep an eye on the dangerous warrior...

The plot is based on a Japanese story and historical events related to the 47 ronin. This is a fantasy remake of the film "Forty-Seven Loyal Vassals of the Genroku Era" (1941).

"Espen in Search of the Golden Castle" 2019 (Norway)

King Erik and his queen died from a mysterious poison during a grand ball organized for the suitors of his daughter Kristin. They are blamed for the death of Paul and Per – Espen's older brothers! He decides to save the poisoned – and together with the princess, he sets off to find the living water hidden in the mythical palace of Soria Moria beneath a Norwegian lake...

This is the second part of the franchise about the crafty peasant son, the first of which was released in 2017. Raul is mistakenly referred to as the Prince of Catalonia – the kingdom of Catalonia did not exist, he should be the Prince of Aragon.

"Winchester. The House That Ghosts Built" 2018 (Australia)

Sara is the heir to a significant fortune and a successful weapons company. Lawyers worry about her sanity: she lives in a huge seven-story mansion and is constantly redesigning and rebuilding it. Psychiatrist Eric Price, who was tasked with examining the house's owner, visits her and learns the true reason for her obsession with architectural and interior changes...

This mysterious house really exists – in San Jose, California. Since 1923, when its owner passed away, it has been a tourist attraction (according to legend, ghosts of people killed by the famous Winchester rifle live there).

"A Cure for Wellness," 2016 (USA)

A company sends its employee, financier Lockhart, after the CEO, who is resting in a spa in the Swiss Alps. Upon arrival, the man sees a grim castle, and the staff, by order of the chief doctor, prevents him from meeting with his boss. Deciding that something is wrong, the guest leaves with the intention to go to the police, but ends up in a car accident and returns to where he left. Gradually, the idyllic image of a paradise retreat for the elderly begins to fade...

The building belonged to the Hohenzollerns. For the shooting, it was closed to visitors from July 13 to 24, 2015.

"The Ideal Palace of Ferdinand Cheval" 2018 (France)

The end of the 19th century. A simple postman, delivering mail in one of the regions of Auvergne by cart, meets the woman of his dreams – Philomena. Their daughter Alice is born in their happy marriage. The father loves his child incredibly. One day, he stumbles over a stone. Accidentally, upon closer inspection, he discovers that the cobblestone is unusual in shape and color. And he immediately gets the idea to build a castle. For his daughter. Which he proceeds to do for the next 33 years...

This building is real. However, in real life, its builder had already arrived in the town of Otriv with his wife. Today, his creation is a historical monument, and tourists are brought here.

The Painted
The Painted
Horror, Thriller 2025, USA
5.0
The Lost Princess
The Lost Princess
Action, Adventure 2025, USA / Morocco
6.0
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
The 100 Candles Game: The Last Possession
Horror 2024, New Zealand / Argentina
4.0
Son of a Rich
Son of a Rich
Comedy 2024, Turkey
6.0
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
Heretic
Heretic
Horror, Thriller 2024, USA
6.0
Haunted Mansion
Haunted Mansion
Drama, Family, Fantasy 2023, USA
6.0
The Promised Land
The Promised Land
Biography, Drama, History 2023, Denmark / Norway / Sweden
7.0
Raging Grace
Raging Grace
Drama, Horror, Detective 2023, Great Britain
6.0
The Secret Garden
The Secret Garden
Fantasy, Drama, Family 2020, Great Britain / France
5.0
Ghosts of War
Ghosts of War
Horror, War, Thriller 2020, Great Britain
5.0
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase
Detective 2019, USA
5.0
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
Fantasy 2019, Norway
6.0
The Russian Bride
The Russian Bride
Horror, Thriller 2019, USA
5.0
Brahms: The Boy II
Brahms: The Boy II
Horror, Mystery, Thriller 2019, USA
6.0
The Room
The Room
Sci-Fi 2019, France / Luxembourg / Belgium
6.0
The Weasel's Tale
The Weasel's Tale
Detective, Comedy 2019, Argentina / Spain
7.0
Girl on the Third Floor
Girl on the Third Floor
Horror 2019, USA
4.0
Winchester
Winchester
Mystery, Thriller 2018, USA
6.0
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
The House with a Clock in Its Walls
Horror, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2018, USA
6.0
The Sonata
The Sonata
Thriller, Mystery 2018, France / Great Britain / Russia
4.0
Deadtectives
Deadtectives
Comedy, Horror 2018, USA
5.0
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Thriller, Drama, Detective 2018, USA
5.0
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
L'incroyable histoire du facteur Cheval
Drama, Biography, History 2018, Belgium / France
7.0
The Music Box
The Music Box
Thriller 2018, Italy
4.0
Bad Stepmother
Bad Stepmother
Thriller 2018, USA
4.0
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Fantasy, Romantic, Musical 2017, USA
7.0
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll
The Curse of the Witch’s Doll
Horror 2017, Great Britain
3.0
Abattoir
Abattoir
Horror, Thriller 2016, USA
4.0
A Cure for Wellness
A Cure for Wellness
Drama, Horror, Detective, Thriller 2016, USA
6.0
Genre
All Horror Thriller Action Adventure Comedy Drama Detective Biography History Family Fantasy War Mystery Sci-Fi Romantic Musical Animation Crime
Country
All USA Morocco Turkey New Zealand Argentina Great Britain Denmark Norway Sweden France Spain Luxembourg Belgium Russia Italy South Korea Ukraine Germany Mexico
Year
All 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Each of these films shows that behind the walls of ancient castles and mansions lie not only architectural marvels, but also secrets, destinies, and the echoes of forgotten times.

