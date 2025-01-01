Ancient, majestic, mysterious architectural monuments, today protected by the authorities, or simply huge and abandoned dwellings, shrouded in old secrets – there are plenty of them in the world. And in legends and traditions – even more.

Five Best Movies About Castles and Mansions

Sometimes it seems that the buildings are not just participants and silent witnesses of the stories connected to them, but they themselves create them, playing along with the miserable and weak participants in the events...

"Last Knights" 2015 (United Kingdom)

As a result of court intrigues, loyal Captain Raiden is forced to behead his own suzerain, Bartok. He cannot defy the emperor's will and does it. But the corrupt schemer Giza Mott, who caused the death of his patron, fears the knight's revenge and starts building a gigantic, impregnable citadel while simultaneously ordering to keep an eye on the dangerous warrior...

The plot is based on a Japanese story and historical events related to the 47 ronin. This is a fantasy remake of the film "Forty-Seven Loyal Vassals of the Genroku Era" (1941).

"Espen in Search of the Golden Castle" 2019 (Norway)

King Erik and his queen died from a mysterious poison during a grand ball organized for the suitors of his daughter Kristin. They are blamed for the death of Paul and Per – Espen's older brothers! He decides to save the poisoned – and together with the princess, he sets off to find the living water hidden in the mythical palace of Soria Moria beneath a Norwegian lake...

This is the second part of the franchise about the crafty peasant son, the first of which was released in 2017. Raul is mistakenly referred to as the Prince of Catalonia – the kingdom of Catalonia did not exist, he should be the Prince of Aragon.

"Winchester. The House That Ghosts Built" 2018 (Australia)

Sara is the heir to a significant fortune and a successful weapons company. Lawyers worry about her sanity: she lives in a huge seven-story mansion and is constantly redesigning and rebuilding it. Psychiatrist Eric Price, who was tasked with examining the house's owner, visits her and learns the true reason for her obsession with architectural and interior changes...

This mysterious house really exists – in San Jose, California. Since 1923, when its owner passed away, it has been a tourist attraction (according to legend, ghosts of people killed by the famous Winchester rifle live there).

"A Cure for Wellness," 2016 (USA)

A company sends its employee, financier Lockhart, after the CEO, who is resting in a spa in the Swiss Alps. Upon arrival, the man sees a grim castle, and the staff, by order of the chief doctor, prevents him from meeting with his boss. Deciding that something is wrong, the guest leaves with the intention to go to the police, but ends up in a car accident and returns to where he left. Gradually, the idyllic image of a paradise retreat for the elderly begins to fade...

The building belonged to the Hohenzollerns. For the shooting, it was closed to visitors from July 13 to 24, 2015.

"The Ideal Palace of Ferdinand Cheval" 2018 (France)

The end of the 19th century. A simple postman, delivering mail in one of the regions of Auvergne by cart, meets the woman of his dreams – Philomena. Their daughter Alice is born in their happy marriage. The father loves his child incredibly. One day, he stumbles over a stone. Accidentally, upon closer inspection, he discovers that the cobblestone is unusual in shape and color. And he immediately gets the idea to build a castle. For his daughter. Which he proceeds to do for the next 33 years...

This building is real. However, in real life, its builder had already arrived in the town of Otriv with his wife. Today, his creation is a historical monument, and tourists are brought here.