Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Posters
Trailers
1 poster
Going
27
Not going
6
Kinoafisha
Films
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Animation
Going
27
Not going
6
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2026
World premiere
26 March 2026
Release date
26 March 2026
Russia
Наше кино
30 April 2026
Brazil
16 April 2026
Mexico
Production
Licensing Brands
Also known as
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala, Cats in the Museum 2, Cats in the Museum: Treasures of Egypt, Guardianes del Museo 2: Los Tesoros De Egipto, Коты Эрмитажа 2, Коты Эрмитажа 2. Тайна египетского зала
Cartoon rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films
Best Russian Films
Showtimes
Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Cartoon reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Koty Ermitazha 2. Tayna egipetskogo zala
Trailer
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Now Playing
New Releases
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree