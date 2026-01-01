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Edward Norton

Edward Norton

Date of Birth
18 August 1969
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor, Producer, Writer
Place of Birth
Boston, the United States of America
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Romantic hero

Biography of Edward Norton

Edward became interested in acting at the age of 5, when he first watched a musical. He was attracted to the theater, and for a long time wanted to perform on stage. Norton's debut on TV was actually in 'The Simpsons', where he voiced a minor character, and only a few years later he officially debuted on the big screen. Hollywood directors often do not enjoy working with the actor, who admittedly got a somewhat dubious reputation – mostly because he always offers his own ideas while on set and tends to improvise, even if the director is against it. Norton tends to interfere in other stages of production, from working on the script to post-production editing. Norton has the title of one of the Hollywood's biggest intellectuals. He refuses to star in blockbusters, preferring deep and complex screenplays. He had to star in pretty straightforward caper 'The Italian Job' (2003) because of a tight contract with the studio, but all members of the crew were horrified by Norton's antics. After 'The Incredible Hulk', the actor had to be replaced because of the conflict with the director.

Popular Films

Fight Club 8.6
Fight Club (1999)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver 8.6
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (2014)
American History X 8.2
American History X (1998)

Filmography

The Invite 7.1
The Invite The Invite
Comedy 2026, USA
Watch trailer
Sausage Party: Foodtopia 5.5
Sausage Party: Foodtopia
Comedy 2024, USA
A Complete Unknown 7.3
A Complete Unknown A Complete Unknown
Biography, Drama, Music 2024, USA
Watch trailer
Bad River 8
Bad River Bad River
Documentary 2024, USA
Extrapolations 6.1
Extrapolations
Comedy, Drama, Detective, 2023, USA
Knives Out 2 7.6
Knives Out 2 Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mistery
Detective, Crime 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Asteroid City 7.2
Asteroid City Asteroid City
Comedy, Romantic 2022, USA
Watch trailer
Motherless Brooklyn 7.1
Motherless Brooklyn Motherless Brooklyn
Crime, Thriller 2019, USA
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Show more
News about Edward Norton’s private life
Birdman still
The Art of Long Takes: How Flubs Shaped 'Birdman’s Unique Style
Tony Kaye
14 Years Later, 'American History X' Director Returns With Bizarre LA Satire
Still from the film 'Isle of Dogs'
'Isle of Dogs': A Dystopian Tail That’s Surprisingly Human – Would You Follow the Scent of Loyalty or Rebellion?

Photos

Эдвард Нортон Эдвард Нортон Эдвард Нортон Эдвард Нортон Эдвард Нортон с женой Эдвард Нортон и Сальма Хайек
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