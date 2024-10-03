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Law & Order 1990, season 24
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Kinoafisha
TV Shows
Law & Order
Seasons
Season 24
Law & Order
16+
Original title
Season 24
Title
Сезон 24
Season premiere
3 October 2024
Production year
2024
Number of episodes
22
Runtime
22 hours 0 minute
Series rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
7.8
IMDb
Law & Order List of episodes
TV series release schedule
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Catch and Kill
Season 24
Episode 1
3 October 2024
The Perfect Man
Season 24
Episode 2
10 October 2024
Big Brother
Season 24
Episode 3
17 October 2024
The Meaning of All Our Lies
Season 24
Episode 4
24 October 2024
Report Card
Season 24
Episode 5
31 October 2024
Time Will Tell
Season 24
Episode 6
7 November 2024
Truth and Consequences
Season 24
Episode 7
14 November 2024
Bad Apple
Season 24
Episode 8
21 November 2024
Enemy of the State
Season 24
Episode 9
16 January 2025
Greater Good
Season 24
Episode 10
23 January 2025
The Hardest Thing
Season 24
Episode 11
30 January 2025
Duty to Protect
Season 24
Episode 12
13 February 2025
In God We Trust
Season 24
Episode 13
20 February 2025
A Price to Pay
Season 24
Episode 14
27 February 2025
Crossing Lines
Season 24
Episode 15
13 March 2025
Folk Hero
Season 24
Episode 16
20 March 2025
A Perfect Family
Season 24
Episode 17
3 April 2025
Inherent Bias
Season 24
Episode 18
10 April 2025
Play With Fire Part 1
Season 24
Episode 19
17 April 2025
Sins of the Father
Season 24
Episode 20
1 May 2025
Tough Love
Season 24
Episode 21
8 May 2025
Look the Other Way
Season 24
Episode 22
15 May 2025
TV series release schedule
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